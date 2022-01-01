Delizioso Bakery + Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
205 Witherspoon Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
205 Witherspoon Street
Princeton NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
Arlee's Raw Blends- 14/1/2 Witherspoon St Princeton
Organic Cold-Pressed Juices, Raw Vegan foods and desserts
La Rosa Chicken & Grill
Whether you want a wholesome family dinner or just a quick meal, La Rosa Chicken and Grill is the place to go to!
The Blue Bears Special Meals
Whole quiches, tarts ,large quantities and special events , please call us : 609 454 3049. Thank you !
Chopt Creative Salad Co.
Come in and enjoy!