Go
Della J's Delectables image
Southern
Chicken
Sandwiches

Della J's Delectables

Open today 9:00 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1623 Reviews

$$

6558 Backlick Road

Springfield, VA 22150

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Collards$5.75
Arnold Palmer$3.50
Our brewed in-house sweet tea and lemonade
PLASTIC WARE / NAPKINS
Peach Cobbler$7.50
Homemade Peach Cobbler
Mac & Cheese$5.75
Sweet Potato Pie - Slice$6.00
Jerry's oh soooo good sweet potato pie
Fried Fish Entrees
Choice of Whiting, Tilapia, Flounder or Catfish. Choice of any two 4 oz sides.
Hush Puppies$6.75
Sweet corn hush puppies
Cornbread Piece$1.35
One piece of homemade corn bread with corn kernels
Jumbo Fried Chicken Wings
Choice of 4, 3 or 2 Jumbo Chicken Wings, Choice of any two 4 oz sides.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

6558 Backlick Road, Springfield VA 22150

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Hard Times Cafe
orange star3.7 • 918
6362 Springfield Blvd Springfield, VA 22150
View restaurantnext
Revolution Darts
orange starNo Reviews
7255 COMMERCE STREET Springfield, VA 22150
View restaurantnext
Bozzelli's
orange star4.7 • 3460
6701-H Loisdale Rd Springfield, VA 22150
View restaurantnext
&pizza
orange starNo Reviews
6801 Springfield Mall Springfield, VA 22150
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Springfield

Bozzelli's
orange star4.7 • 3460
8091 Alban Rd. Springfield, VA 22150
View restaurantnext
Bozzelli's
orange star4.7 • 3460
6701-H Loisdale Rd Springfield, VA 22150
View restaurantnext
La Taqueria DC
orange star4.5 • 407
7420 Fullerton Rd springfield, VA 22153
View restaurantnext
The Hideout
orange star5.0 • 67
6355 Rolling Road Springfield, VA 22152
View restaurantnext

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Della J's Delectables

orange star4.7 • 1623 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston