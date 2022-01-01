Go
DELLAROCCO'S

Enjoy our award winning Pizza!

PIZZA

214 Hicks St • $$

Avg 4.7 (3209 reviews)

Popular Items

Meatballs Napoletane$15.00
Tomato, Parmigiano, Basil.
Eggplant Parmigiana$13.00
Eggplant, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella.
Donna Amatrice$17.00
Tomato Sauce, Pancetta, Fried Leeks, Mozzarella, Parmigiano
& E.V.O.O.
Brussel Sprouts Salad$13.00
Feta Cheese, Walnuts, Pecorino Romano, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice.
Arrabbiata$17.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, hot soppressata, spicy EVOO.
Salsiccia$17.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, sausage, mushrooms, EVOO.
Margherita$15.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, basil, EVOO.
Radicchio Salad$13.00
Arugula, Gorgonzola, Walnuts & Pear with Honey Balsamic Glaze.
Rughetta Salad$10.00
Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Parmigiano Lemon Vinaigrette dressing.
Kale Caesar Salad$12.00
Croutons & Shaved Parmigiano with Caesar Dressing.
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

214 Hicks St

Brooklyn NY

Sunday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:30 pm
