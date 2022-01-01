Della's Woodfired Pizza & Cocktails

Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ

No reviews yet

Family owned & operated restaurant, specializing in chef driven, scratch made BBQ & classic American comfort food; featuring low & slow smoked meats, including Chopped Beef Brisket & Sliced Tri-Tip, Pulled Pork & Pulled Chicken, as well as delicious signature side dishes including award winning Mac & Cheese, Potato Salad, Ranch Beans & Housemade Potato Chips. Our menu offers a variety of sandwiches, salads, share tray, BBQ combo trays & daily specials; like our award winning Paella. We also feature a fantastic selection of premium local wines & craft beer, cider, kombucha & specialty beverages. We are passionate about the culinary arts and the wine & beer industry, and providing warm & friendly hospitality, in our casual, relaxed, outdoor courtyard dining area. We are not Texas BBQ and we are not Santa Maria BBQ, we are Jeffry's Wine Country BBQ and we invite you to take a walk down the alley, and come in for a creative & fun culinary experience. We look forward to you joining us.

