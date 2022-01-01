Go
Toast

Della's Woodfired Pizza & Cocktails

A wood-fired pizza & gin joint in beautiful downtown Paso Robles.

831 13th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Straight Up Now Tell Me$16.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
Girl Crush$17.00
tomato sauce, pepperoni, jalapeno, hot honey
Hummus$13.00
olive tapenade, lemon, flatbread
Smoke Show$20.00
smoked shortrib, pickled pineapple, roasted jalapeno
Ranch$1.00
Meatballs$17.00
pork meatballs, burrata, ditalini, basil pesto, lemon
Fried Mozz$12.00
unadulterated, spicy tomato, grated parm
Della's Salad$13.00
charcuterie, pepperoncini, olives, parmesan, italian vin
Cacio e Pepe$17.00
burrata, garlic, milled black peppercorn
Day Trip to Denver$17.00
smoked mushroom, taleggio, parmigiano, aioli 

Location

831 13th St

Paso Robles CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Paso Robles Wine Merchant

No reviews yet

Neighborhood Wine Bar, Shop + Kitchen • Local Artisanal Vegetable-Forward Menu • Curated Selection of CA Cheese • Sustainably Farmed Paso Wines on Tap

Hotel Cheval

No reviews yet

Pony Club Bar & Lounge, is located just off the lobby of Hotel Cheval, is a full-service cocktail bar, distillery, and restaurant. The Pony Club continues the hotel’s understated equestrian theme with a traditional French zinc-topped, horseshoe-shaped bar. Serving classic, vintage cocktails. Premium Central California and select European Wines, and small bites, the Pony Club is the perfect spot to rub elbows with the locals and enjoy some fine wines and spirits.

Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ

No reviews yet

Family owned & operated restaurant, specializing in chef driven, scratch made BBQ & classic American comfort food; featuring low & slow smoked meats, including Chopped Beef Brisket & Sliced Tri-Tip, Pulled Pork & Pulled Chicken, as well as delicious signature side dishes including award winning Mac & Cheese, Potato Salad, Ranch Beans & Housemade Potato Chips. Our menu offers a variety of sandwiches, salads, share tray, BBQ combo trays & daily specials; like our award winning Paella. We also feature a fantastic selection of premium local wines & craft beer, cider, kombucha & specialty beverages. We are passionate about the culinary arts and the wine & beer industry, and providing warm & friendly hospitality, in our casual, relaxed, outdoor courtyard dining area. We are not Texas BBQ and we are not Santa Maria BBQ, we are Jeffry's Wine Country BBQ and we invite you to take a walk down the alley, and come in for a creative & fun culinary experience. We look forward to you joining us.

Hug-A-Mug

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston