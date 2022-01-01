Go
Della Terra

Small pizzeria pulled from New Jersey and gently placed in Saco Maine

213 North Street

Popular Items

Margherita$21.00
16" round pie with pomodoro sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, EVOO
Type II$26.00
16" square Sicilian crust with stripes of Sicilian sauce over cheese, EVOO, oregano, parmesan
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine, croutons, parmasan, casear dressing
White$19.00
16" round pie with ricotta, garlic oil, cheese, oregano, parmesan
L&B$26.00
16" square Sicilian crust with Pomodoro sauce over cheese, EVOO, parmesan
Sicilian$25.00
16" square Sicilian crust with Sicilian sauce, cheese, EVOO, parmesan
Side ranch$1.00
NY Cheese$17.00
16" round NY style pizza pie
a little bit of love goes a pretty long way$1.00
this is the truest of all things in life
Old Fashioned$18.00
16" pie with pomodoro sauce over cheese, fresh basil, parmesan, EVOO
Location

Saco ME

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

