Dellis Bar & Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
8776 Philadelphia Rd
Location
8776 Philadelphia Rd
Rosedale MD
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Super Chicken Rico
Come in and enjoy!
Boss Burger Food Truck
Come in and enjoy!
Boss Burger
Boss Burger serves fresh handmade grass-fed and plant base menu.
Lyfe Acai & Smoothie Bar
We are leasing space from Boss Burger to serve you your favorite acai and smoothies with more hours and availability for the wintertime!