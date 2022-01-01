Go
Toast

Lamonte

Restaurant

557 Driggs Avenue

No reviews yet

Location

557 Driggs Avenue

Brooklyn NY

Sunday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Isla & Co. Williamsburg

No reviews yet

The Isla & Co. menu encapsulates Australian style cooking - excellent cuts of meat paired with bright flavors alongside vegetable focused dishes boasting healthy, always-fresh, seasonal, high-quality ingredients

Nura

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

TALEA Beer Co.

No reviews yet

TALEA is a woman-founded brewery pouring easy-to-love hazy IPAs and fruited sours. We're currently open for pickup and delivery from the brewery. Our taproom will open soon where you can visit us for a tour & tasting experience, to try a flight of our new releases, or to pick up coffee and beer in our retail shop.

HITW Murray Hill

No reviews yet

Enjoy the experience of Hole in the Wall* from the comfort of your couch!
*Sorry no Aussie accents included with delivery

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston