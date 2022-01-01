Delray Beach restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in Delray Beach, Florida
Delray Beach is fondly called the \"Village by the Sea\" for its quaint, rustic vibe. It’s a great escape from the more popular Miami and Fort Lauderdale for a laidback weekend. Visit Delray Beach for family-style Caribbean cooking, authentic Italian pizza, and vibrant bistros set in historic establishments.
Where else can you enjoy maple-glazed salmon and flavored mojitos in a 1920s building? Delray Beach restaurants have everything from tapas to craft beer, fine dining, and kid-friendly menus. Rum cake, ribeye steak, and baked baby octopus show that food in Delray Beach is never dull.
Whether you’re seeking that special dinner or health-conscious dining alternatives, Delray Beach restaurants have you covered. Atlantic Avenue in downtown Delray is thriving with restaurants, cafés, bars, and bistros. Enjoy the outdoor patio vibe in waterfront tiki bars or watch your food made from scratch wherever you sit. You can also share an intimate dinner in a secluded dining room. These are some of the experiences you’ll find in Delray Beach restaurants. After a day of sun and surf, nothing beats the bold, inspired flavors of the food in Delray Beach.
Delray Beach's top cuisines
Must-try Delray Beach restaurants
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Over the Bridge Cafe
814 E Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Sausage, Egg, And Cheese
|$5.00
|Loaded Breakfast Tot-Chos
|$13.00
|Florida Citrus Salmon Salad
|$17.00
4 Brothers Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
7323 West Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|10 Chicken Wings
|$12.50
|Chef Salad
|$12.50
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$18.99
RAMEN • NOODLES
Ramen Lab Eatery Delray
25 NE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Spicy Cauliflower
|$8.00
Crispy cauliflower topped with a spicy Korean gochujang sauce. Topped with sesame seeds.
|Ramen Tonkotsu
|$14.00
Pork broth, Chashu pork belly, soft boiled egg, scallion, bamboo shoot, kikurage mushroom and nori
|Gyoza
Hand Wrapped Dumplings!
5pc to an order*
* Veggie 4pc
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
640 Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Korean Twice Fried Wings
|$8.50
Twice fried chicken wings tossed in a garlic gochujang sauce and topped with peanuts, sesame seeds and cilantro | Some Heat
|Pad Thai
|$9.50
A Hawkers staple. Rice noodles with shrimp and sliced chicken, wok-fired in a tangy, red chili pepper sauce with eggs, bean sprouts, carrots, and green onions. Topped with roasted peanuts and fresh lime | Some Heat
|Basil Fried Rice
|$7.00
A herbal take on a classic fave. Eggs, onions, and fresh basil wok-seared with white rice and soy sauce
PIZZA • PASTA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Sal's Italian Ristorante
4801 Linton Blvd #12a, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$20.99
Chicken breast lightly breaded, baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
|Chicken Wings (10)
|$15.99
Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing. BBQ, Mild, Sals Famous Hot n Spicy, or Garlic Parmesan
|Lg Cannoli
|$6.25
Crispy cannoli shell filled with a smooth mixture of fresh whole ricotta and mini chocolate morsels
The Sicilian Oven
8862 West Atlantic Avenue C-1, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|LG Boss
|$19.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, Fresh Basil
|SM Wood Fired Wings (10)
|$16.00
Marinated in fresh lemon juice, olive oil, salt, pepper, rosemary, & garlic for a minimum of 24 hours. Topped with caramelized onions, Bread garnish
|SM Boss
|$15.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh basil
SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Brule Bistro
200 NE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Brule Burger
|$17.00
|Cobb Salad
|$15.00
|Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
Two Fat BrEGGfast
32 SE 2nd STE B, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|The Fat Biscuit
|$7.99
Egg Soufflé, American Cheese, Choice of Bacon or Sausage on a Buttermilk Biscuit
|BrEGGfast Bowl
|$10.50
Choice of Soft Scrambled, Runny Sunny or Fried Eggs Choice of Bacon or Sausage Served with Roasted Red Peppers, Caramelized Onions & Home Fries
|Iced Latte
Espresso with Milk over Ice
The Grille at The Bridges
8576 Golden Gate Blvd, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Kids Sliders w/ Cheese
|$8.00
Two mini Beef Sliders topped with American Cheese. Served with your choice of Fries or Chips.
|Stir-fry
|$14.00
Jasmine brown rice,sesame, garlic, peppers, carrots, onions, zucchini, mushrooms, and broccoli
|Chicken Wings
|$12.00
Crispy grilled 8 piece chicken wings. Served either naked, BBQ or buffalo
SALADS • SANDWICHES
In Good Taste Cafe and Catering
1445 N Congress Ave, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|The Charleston
|$13.25
All-Natural Grilled Breast, Marinated in Fresh Lemon Juice , Garlic and Herbs, Tuscan Artichokes, Provolone Cheese and Lemon Aioli on Baguette
|The Edisto
|$13.95
Shaved Roast Beef, Organic Greens, Tomatoes, Smoked Gouda, Roasted Garlic Horseradish Aioli on Baguette
|The Palm
|$12.95
Slow Roasted Turkey, Organic Greens, Brie Cheese, Home-Made Tomato Jam on Baguette
Dos Amigos Tacos
14917 Lyons Rd., Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Taco
|$4.50
Crispy chicken tenderloin, tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with a carrot & celery slaw with blue cheese dressing (Cheese Crusted Flour Tortilla)
|Crispy Grouper Taco
|$6.00
Crispy Grouper, chipotle aioli, citrus slaw, Pico de Gallo & avocado. (Flour Tortilla)
|Guacamole & Chips
|$10.00
Avocado, tomatoes, onion, fresh lime juice, serrano peppers & cilantro
PASTA
Rose's Daughter
169 North East 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$11.00
|House Bread
|$5.00
|Pizza Mushroom & Prosciutto
|$18.00
Terra Fiamma Restaurant
9169 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Penne Alla Vodka
|$20.00
San marzano tomato, shallots, garlic, and cream.
|Nice Tossed Salad
Mixed Greens, carrots, cucumber, tomato, and home-made
|Family To Go
|$49.99
Feeds up to four
Amar
522 E Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|PITA(3)
|$5.00
Two Pita Bread
|HUMMUS
|$12.00
Chickpeas puree, tahini, lemon and garlic
|CHICKEN SHISH TAOUK
|$29.00
Charbroiled marinated chicken breast kebab, toum garlic whip, served with rice
Prime 7 at Seven Bridges
16701 CABERNET DRIVE, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|KIDS CHIX TENDERS
|$10.00
fried chicken tenders, served with choice of fries, salad or broccolini
|SCOTTISH SALMÓN
|$22.00
wild rice, edamame, grilled snap peas, teriyaki
|VOLCANO
|$16.00
salmon, cucumber, krab, masago, tempura flakes & spicy mayo
Las Catrina Modern Mexican
3035 SOUTH FEDERAL HWY, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|PEQUITO
|$25.00
|SD Guacamole
|$0.75
|MAHI MAHI PLATTER
|$16.00
Southeast Asian Kitchen
16950 Jog Road suite 101S, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Pad Thai-
|$15.95
rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts, peanuts, scallions, shallots and lime wedge sauteed in a pad thai sauce
|Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice-
|$14.95
spicy tuna over crispy rice topped with jalapeno, tobiko, eel sauce and wasabi sauce
|Pad Si Ew-
|$15.95
thin rice noodles, broccoli, bean sprouts, scallions and eggs in a seasoning sweet soy sauce
SUSHI • RAMEN
Ganzo Sushi
14811 Lyons rd suite 106, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Miso Soup
|$5.50
seaweed, scallions and silky tofu
|Mongolian Beef
|$22.00
thinly sliced tender crispy beef and scallions marinated with our sweet mongolian sauce
|Grilled Chicken Fried Rice
|$15.40
edamame, onion, scallions, broccoli, carrots
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE
The Wine Room Kitchen and Bar
411 E Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Select 4
|$38.00
|Select 5
|$42.00
|Bacon Skewers
|$6.00
BAGELS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Brighton Beach Bagel & Bakery
14587 S Military Trail, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Two-Egg Platter
|$5.99
|Bacon Egg Chz
|$5.99
|Half Sand and Soup
|$9.99
The Agency Kitchen & Bar
14775 Lyons Rd., Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Meat Lovers Pizza
|$15.00
ZESTY SAUSAGE, CRISPY BACON, AND PEPPERONI WITH HOMEMADE RED SAUCE
|Chicken Potstickers
|$10.00
CRISPY GOLDEN CHICKEN POT-STICKERS SERVED WITH SPICY TAMARI DIPPING SAUCE, TOPPED WITH SCALLIONS
|10 Wings
|$14.00
TEN WINGS FRIED CRISPY SERVED WITH BLUE CHEESE OR RANCH. WING SAUCE CHOICES: CAROLINA GOLD, BUFFALO, HOT, OR THAI CHILI
Subculture Coffee Delray
20 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Flat White
|$4.25
|Iced Espresso
|$3.00
|Cappucino
|$4.25
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Frankie's Pizza | Wings - Delray
130 S Congress Ave, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Stromboli
|$11.99
Our pizza dough filled with mozzarella cheese, topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, touch of marinara sauce and sprinkled with Parmesan herb mix and rolled and baked to perfection, then is smothered with our garlic sauce and more of flavorful Parmesan herb mix. Served with marinara sauce on side
|Cheesy Bread
|$6.99
Our crispy pizza dough smothered with our homemade garlic sauce, sprinkled with Parmesan herb mix then topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese and top with our Parmesan herb mix. Served with out homemade marinara sauce
|Calzone
|$8.99
Our pizza dough stuffed with mozzarella, ricotta and our Parmesan herb mix. After a perfect bake is drizzled with our homemade garlic sauce and sprinkled more Parmesan herb mix. Served with our delicious marinara sauce. You can also your favorite toppings.
Coco Sushi Lounge And Bar
25 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Signature Fried Rice
|$16.00
Black rice, chicken, vegetable, onion, egg & scallion
|Edamame
Choice steam(6) or spicy garlic sauce(7)
|Pad Thai
|$16.00
Choice Chicken/Tofu (16), Beef/Shrimp/Calamari (+$4), Scallops (+$8), Seafood (+$10), Rice noodle with scallion, beansprouts, egg, fresh lime & ground peanuts
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Pizzeria Sophia
15065 FL-7 #400, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Greek Salad
|$12.00
Mixed Romaine and Radicchio, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Oniond, Pepperoncini, kalamata Olives, Bell Peppers, Feta Cheese, Serve with a Side of Homemade Parmesan Vinaigrette
|Lg NYC Pizza
|$18.00
Traditional Cheese Pizza
Tomato Sauce and shredded Mozzarella
|Sm NYC Pizza
|$11.00
Traditional Cheese Pizza
Tomato Sauce and shredded Mozzarella
Lemongrass - Delray Beach
420 E. Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Mongolian Beef
|$22.00
thin slices of tender crispy beef and scallions marinated with our sweet mongolian sauce
|Miso Soup
|$5.50
japanese miso broth with dried seaweed, tofu, scallions and enoki mushrooms
|Edamame
|$6.60
steamed japanese soy beans tossed in sea salt
Windy City Pizza
401 w atlantic ave r-11, delray beach
|Popular items
|Side House Salad
|$5.97
Romain, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrots
|Classic Italian
|$12.97
Romaine with salami, pepperoni, provolone and mozzarella; topped with Kalamata olives, cucumber, tomato and our house vinaigrette
|Windy City Sausage 14" (Chicago Thin Crust)
|$14.75
Loaded w/ Cheese and Sausage, Chicago Style, and very popular
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Yellowtail, Modern Asian Cuisine and Sushi
7959 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts & Bok Choy
|$10.00
|Maki Roll
|California Roll
|$9.00
Farmhouse Delray
204 East Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Veggie Burger
|$17.00
Vegan veggie burger topped with pea greens, tomato, shaved red onion, Bibb lettuce on a whole grain bun
|Truffle Mushroom
|$24.00
Truffle, Foraged Mushrooms, Pistachios, Balsamic Braised Onion, Shaved carpaccio
|Nutty Chicken
|$26.00
Signature nut and seed crusted chicken breast with roaasted brussels, mushrooms, cauliflower and mustard vinaigrette
Dada
52 N. Swinton Ave, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Togarashi Seared Tuna
|$16.00
(Gluten Free) Chilled Rare Tuna, Ponzu Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Guacamole, Cilantro, Seaweed Garnish
|Dada Dates
|$14.00
(Gluten Free) Black Pepper Bacon, Goat Cheese, Spanish Chorizo, Manchego Salsa, Marcona Almonds, Sherry Gastrique
|Freebird
|$23.00
(Gluten Free) Airline Chicken Breast, Risotto, Cippolini Onion, Demi Glace, Gruyere Cheese, Lemon, Juniper
- 2