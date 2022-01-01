Delray Beach restaurants you'll love

Delray Beach restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Delray Beach

Top restaurants in Delray Beach, Florida

Delray Beach is fondly called the \"Village by the Sea\" for its quaint, rustic vibe. It’s a great escape from the more popular Miami and Fort Lauderdale for a laidback weekend. Visit Delray Beach for family-style Caribbean cooking, authentic Italian pizza, and vibrant bistros set in historic establishments.

Where else can you enjoy maple-glazed salmon and flavored mojitos in a 1920s building? Delray Beach restaurants have everything from tapas to craft beer, fine dining, and kid-friendly menus. Rum cake, ribeye steak, and baked baby octopus show that food in Delray Beach is never dull.

Whether you’re seeking that special dinner or health-conscious dining alternatives, Delray Beach restaurants have you covered. Atlantic Avenue in downtown Delray is thriving with restaurants, cafés, bars, and bistros. Enjoy the outdoor patio vibe in waterfront tiki bars or watch your food made from scratch wherever you sit. You can also share an intimate dinner in a secluded dining room. These are some of the experiences you’ll find in Delray Beach restaurants. After a day of sun and surf, nothing beats the bold, inspired flavors of the food in Delray Beach.

Delray Beach's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Steakhouses
Ramen
Ramen
Gastropubs
Must-try Delray Beach restaurants

Over the Bridge Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Over the Bridge Cafe

814 E Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4 (91 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sausage, Egg, And Cheese$5.00
Loaded Breakfast Tot-Chos$13.00
Florida Citrus Salmon Salad$17.00
More about Over the Bridge Cafe
4 Brothers Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria image

 

4 Brothers Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

7323 West Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10 Chicken Wings$12.50
Chef Salad$12.50
Chicken Parmigiana$18.99
More about 4 Brothers Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
Ramen Lab Eatery Delray image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Ramen Lab Eatery Delray

25 NE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4.5 (909 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Cauliflower$8.00
Crispy cauliflower topped with a spicy Korean gochujang sauce. Topped with sesame seeds.
Ramen Tonkotsu$14.00
Pork broth, Chashu pork belly, soft boiled egg, scallion, bamboo shoot, kikurage mushroom and nori
Gyoza
Hand Wrapped Dumplings!
5pc to an order*
* Veggie 4pc
More about Ramen Lab Eatery Delray
Hawkers Asian Street Food image

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

640 Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4.6 (829 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Korean Twice Fried Wings$8.50
Twice fried chicken wings tossed in a garlic gochujang sauce and topped with peanuts, sesame seeds and cilantro | Some Heat
Pad Thai$9.50
A Hawkers staple. Rice noodles with shrimp and sliced chicken, wok-fired in a tangy, red chili pepper sauce with eggs, bean sprouts, carrots, and green onions. Topped with roasted peanuts and fresh lime | Some Heat
Basil Fried Rice$7.00
A herbal take on a classic fave. Eggs, onions, and fresh basil wok-seared with white rice and soy sauce
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
Sal's Italian Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Sal's Italian Ristorante

4801 Linton Blvd #12a, Delray Beach

Avg 4.4 (404 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiana$20.99
Chicken breast lightly breaded, baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
Chicken Wings (10)$15.99
Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing. BBQ, Mild, Sals Famous Hot n Spicy, or Garlic Parmesan
Lg Cannoli$6.25
Crispy cannoli shell filled with a smooth mixture of fresh whole ricotta and mini chocolate morsels
More about Sal's Italian Ristorante
Banner pic

 

The Sicilian Oven

8862 West Atlantic Avenue C-1, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
LG Boss$19.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, Fresh Basil
SM Wood Fired Wings (10)$16.00
Marinated in fresh lemon juice, olive oil, salt, pepper, rosemary, & garlic for a minimum of 24 hours. Topped with caramelized onions, Bread garnish
SM Boss$15.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh basil
More about The Sicilian Oven
Brule Bistro image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Brule Bistro

200 NE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4.4 (713 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Brule Burger$17.00
Cobb Salad$15.00
Brussels Sprouts$10.00
More about Brule Bistro
Two Fat BrEGGfast image

 

Two Fat BrEGGfast

32 SE 2nd STE B, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Fat Biscuit$7.99
Egg Soufflé, American Cheese, Choice of Bacon or Sausage on a Buttermilk Biscuit
BrEGGfast Bowl$10.50
Choice of Soft Scrambled, Runny Sunny or Fried Eggs Choice of Bacon or Sausage Served with Roasted Red Peppers, Caramelized Onions & Home Fries
Iced Latte
Espresso with Milk over Ice
More about Two Fat BrEGGfast
The Grille at The Bridges image

 

The Grille at The Bridges

8576 Golden Gate Blvd, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Sliders w/ Cheese$8.00
Two mini Beef Sliders topped with American Cheese. Served with your choice of Fries or Chips.
Stir-fry$14.00
Jasmine brown rice,sesame, garlic, peppers, carrots, onions, zucchini, mushrooms, and broccoli
Chicken Wings$12.00
Crispy grilled 8 piece chicken wings. Served either naked, BBQ or buffalo
More about The Grille at The Bridges
In Good Taste Cafe and Catering image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

In Good Taste Cafe and Catering

1445 N Congress Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4.5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Charleston$13.25
All-Natural Grilled Breast, Marinated in Fresh Lemon Juice , Garlic and Herbs, Tuscan Artichokes, Provolone Cheese and Lemon Aioli on Baguette
The Edisto$13.95
Shaved Roast Beef, Organic Greens, Tomatoes, Smoked Gouda, Roasted Garlic Horseradish Aioli on Baguette
The Palm$12.95
Slow Roasted Turkey, Organic Greens, Brie Cheese, Home-Made Tomato Jam on Baguette
More about In Good Taste Cafe and Catering
Dos Amigos Tacos image

 

Dos Amigos Tacos

14917 Lyons Rd., Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Taco$4.50
Crispy chicken tenderloin, tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with a carrot & celery slaw with blue cheese dressing (Cheese Crusted Flour Tortilla)
Crispy Grouper Taco$6.00
Crispy Grouper, chipotle aioli, citrus slaw, Pico de Gallo & avocado. (Flour Tortilla)
Guacamole & Chips$10.00
Avocado, tomatoes, onion, fresh lime juice, serrano peppers & cilantro
More about Dos Amigos Tacos
Rose's Daughter image

PASTA

Rose's Daughter

169 North East 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach

Avg 4.1 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Caesar Salad$11.00
House Bread$5.00
Pizza Mushroom & Prosciutto$18.00
More about Rose's Daughter
Terra Fiamma Restaurant image

 

Terra Fiamma Restaurant

9169 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Penne Alla Vodka$20.00
San marzano tomato, shallots, garlic, and cream.
Nice Tossed Salad
Mixed Greens, carrots, cucumber, tomato, and home-made
Family To Go$49.99
Feeds up to four
More about Terra Fiamma Restaurant
Amar image

 

Amar

522 E Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
PITA(3)$5.00
Two Pita Bread
HUMMUS$12.00
Chickpeas puree, tahini, lemon and garlic
CHICKEN SHISH TAOUK$29.00
Charbroiled marinated chicken breast kebab, toum garlic whip, served with rice
More about Amar
Prime 7 at Seven Bridges image

 

Prime 7 at Seven Bridges

16701 CABERNET DRIVE, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
KIDS CHIX TENDERS$10.00
fried chicken tenders, served with choice of fries, salad or broccolini
SCOTTISH SALMÓN$22.00
wild rice, edamame, grilled snap peas, teriyaki
VOLCANO$16.00
salmon, cucumber, krab, masago, tempura flakes & spicy mayo
More about Prime 7 at Seven Bridges
Las Catrina Modern Mexican image

 

Las Catrina Modern Mexican

3035 SOUTH FEDERAL HWY, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
PEQUITO$25.00
SD Guacamole$0.75
MAHI MAHI PLATTER$16.00
More about Las Catrina Modern Mexican
Southeast Asian Kitchen image

 

Southeast Asian Kitchen

16950 Jog Road suite 101S, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pad Thai-$15.95
rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts, peanuts, scallions, shallots and lime wedge sauteed in a pad thai sauce
Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice-$14.95
spicy tuna over crispy rice topped with jalapeno, tobiko, eel sauce and wasabi sauce
Pad Si Ew-$15.95
thin rice noodles, broccoli, bean sprouts, scallions and eggs in a seasoning sweet soy sauce
More about Southeast Asian Kitchen
Ganzo Sushi image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Ganzo Sushi

14811 Lyons rd suite 106, Delray Beach

Avg 4.5 (674 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Miso Soup$5.50
seaweed, scallions and silky tofu
Mongolian Beef$22.00
thinly sliced tender crispy beef and scallions marinated with our sweet mongolian sauce
Grilled Chicken Fried Rice$15.40
edamame, onion, scallions, broccoli, carrots
More about Ganzo Sushi
The Wine Room Kitchen and Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

The Wine Room Kitchen and Bar

411 E Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4.7 (283 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Select 4$38.00
Select 5$42.00
Bacon Skewers$6.00
More about The Wine Room Kitchen and Bar
Brighton Beach Bagel & Bakery image

BAGELS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Brighton Beach Bagel & Bakery

14587 S Military Trail, Delray Beach

Avg 4 (58 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Two-Egg Platter$5.99
Bacon Egg Chz$5.99
Half Sand and Soup$9.99
More about Brighton Beach Bagel & Bakery
The Agency Kitchen & Bar image

 

The Agency Kitchen & Bar

14775 Lyons Rd., Delray Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meat Lovers Pizza$15.00
ZESTY SAUSAGE, CRISPY BACON, AND PEPPERONI WITH HOMEMADE RED SAUCE
Chicken Potstickers$10.00
CRISPY GOLDEN CHICKEN POT-STICKERS SERVED WITH SPICY TAMARI DIPPING SAUCE, TOPPED WITH SCALLIONS
10 Wings$14.00
TEN WINGS FRIED CRISPY SERVED WITH BLUE CHEESE OR RANCH. WING SAUCE CHOICES: CAROLINA GOLD, BUFFALO, HOT, OR THAI CHILI
More about The Agency Kitchen & Bar
Subculture Coffee Delray image

 

Subculture Coffee Delray

20 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Flat White$4.25
Iced Espresso$3.00
Cappucino$4.25
More about Subculture Coffee Delray
Frankie's Pizza | Wings - Delray image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Frankie's Pizza | Wings - Delray

130 S Congress Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4.4 (1413 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Stromboli$11.99
Our pizza dough filled with mozzarella cheese, topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, touch of marinara sauce and sprinkled with Parmesan herb mix and rolled and baked to perfection, then is smothered with our garlic sauce and more of flavorful Parmesan herb mix. Served with marinara sauce on side
Cheesy Bread$6.99
Our crispy pizza dough smothered with our homemade garlic sauce, sprinkled with Parmesan herb mix then topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese and top with our Parmesan herb mix. Served with out homemade marinara sauce
Calzone$8.99
Our pizza dough stuffed with mozzarella, ricotta and our Parmesan herb mix. After a perfect bake is drizzled with our homemade garlic sauce and sprinkled more Parmesan herb mix. Served with our delicious marinara sauce. You can also your favorite toppings.
More about Frankie's Pizza | Wings - Delray
Coco Sushi Lounge And Bar image

 

Coco Sushi Lounge And Bar

25 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Signature Fried Rice$16.00
Black rice, chicken, vegetable, onion, egg & scallion
Edamame
Choice steam(6) or spicy garlic sauce(7)
Pad Thai$16.00
Choice Chicken/Tofu (16), Beef/Shrimp/Calamari (+$4), Scallops (+$8), Seafood (+$10), Rice noodle with scallion, beansprouts, egg, fresh lime & ground peanuts
More about Coco Sushi Lounge And Bar
Pizzeria Sophia image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Pizzeria Sophia

15065 FL-7 #400, Delray Beach

Avg 4.6 (57 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Salad$12.00
Mixed Romaine and Radicchio, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Oniond, Pepperoncini, kalamata Olives, Bell Peppers, Feta Cheese, Serve with a Side of Homemade Parmesan Vinaigrette
Lg NYC Pizza$18.00
Traditional Cheese Pizza
Tomato Sauce and shredded Mozzarella
Sm NYC Pizza$11.00
Traditional Cheese Pizza
Tomato Sauce and shredded Mozzarella
More about Pizzeria Sophia
Lemongrass - Delray Beach image

 

Lemongrass - Delray Beach

420 E. Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mongolian Beef$22.00
thin slices of tender crispy beef and scallions marinated with our sweet mongolian sauce
Miso Soup$5.50
japanese miso broth with dried seaweed, tofu, scallions and enoki mushrooms
Edamame$6.60
steamed japanese soy beans tossed in sea salt
More about Lemongrass - Delray Beach
Windy City Pizza image

 

Windy City Pizza

401 w atlantic ave r-11, delray beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Side House Salad$5.97
Romain, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrots
Classic Italian$12.97
Romaine with salami, pepperoni, provolone and mozzarella; topped with Kalamata olives, cucumber, tomato and our house vinaigrette
Windy City Sausage 14" (Chicago Thin Crust)$14.75
Loaded w/ Cheese and Sausage, Chicago Style, and very popular
More about Windy City Pizza
Yellowtail, Modern Asian Cuisine and Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Yellowtail, Modern Asian Cuisine and Sushi

7959 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4.1 (695 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Brussel Sprouts & Bok Choy$10.00
Maki Roll
California Roll$9.00
More about Yellowtail, Modern Asian Cuisine and Sushi
Farmhouse Delray image

 

Farmhouse Delray

204 East Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Burger$17.00
Vegan veggie burger topped with pea greens, tomato, shaved red onion, Bibb lettuce on a whole grain bun
Truffle Mushroom$24.00
Truffle, Foraged Mushrooms, Pistachios, Balsamic Braised Onion, Shaved carpaccio
Nutty Chicken$26.00
Signature nut and seed crusted chicken breast with roaasted brussels, mushrooms, cauliflower and mustard vinaigrette
More about Farmhouse Delray
Dada image

 

Dada

52 N. Swinton Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4.5 (3262 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Togarashi Seared Tuna$16.00
(Gluten Free) Chilled Rare Tuna, Ponzu Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Guacamole, Cilantro, Seaweed Garnish
Dada Dates$14.00
(Gluten Free) Black Pepper Bacon, Goat Cheese, Spanish Chorizo, Manchego Salsa, Marcona Almonds, Sherry Gastrique
Freebird$23.00
(Gluten Free) Airline Chicken Breast, Risotto, Cippolini Onion, Demi Glace, Gruyere Cheese, Lemon, Juniper
More about Dada

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Delray Beach

Pad Thai

Tuna Rolls

Salmon

Gyoza

Caesar Salad

Miso Soup

Fried Rice

California Rolls

More near Delray Beach to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

West Palm Beach

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Lake Worth

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Boynton Beach

Avg 4 (22 restaurants)

Palm Beach Gardens

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Wellington

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Palm Beach

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
