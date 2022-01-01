Delray Beach American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Delray Beach

Over the Bridge Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Over the Bridge Cafe

814 E Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4 (91 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sausage, Egg, And Cheese$5.00
Loaded Breakfast Tot-Chos$13.00
Florida Citrus Salmon Salad$17.00
Brule Bistro image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Brule Bistro

200 NE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4.4 (713 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Brule Burger$17.00
Cobb Salad$15.00
Brussels Sprouts$10.00
The Wine Room Kitchen and Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

The Wine Room Kitchen and Bar

411 E Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4.7 (283 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Select 4$38.00
Select 5$42.00
Bacon Skewers$6.00
Brighton Beach Bagel & Bakery image

BAGELS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Brighton Beach Bagel & Bakery

14587 S Military Trail, Delray Beach

Avg 4 (58 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Two-Egg Platter$5.99
Bacon Egg Chz$5.99
Half Sand and Soup$9.99
The Agency Kitchen & Bar image

 

The Agency Kitchen & Bar

14775 Lyons Rd., Delray Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meat Lovers Pizza$15.00
ZESTY SAUSAGE, CRISPY BACON, AND PEPPERONI WITH HOMEMADE RED SAUCE
Chicken Potstickers$10.00
CRISPY GOLDEN CHICKEN POT-STICKERS SERVED WITH SPICY TAMARI DIPPING SAUCE, TOPPED WITH SCALLIONS
10 Wings$14.00
TEN WINGS FRIED CRISPY SERVED WITH BLUE CHEESE OR RANCH. WING SAUCE CHOICES: CAROLINA GOLD, BUFFALO, HOT, OR THAI CHILI
Farmhouse Delray image

 

Farmhouse Delray

204 East Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Burger$17.00
Vegan veggie burger topped with pea greens, tomato, shaved red onion, Bibb lettuce on a whole grain bun
Truffle Mushroom$24.00
Truffle, Foraged Mushrooms, Pistachios, Balsamic Braised Onion, Shaved carpaccio
Nutty Chicken$26.00
Signature nut and seed crusted chicken breast with roaasted brussels, mushrooms, cauliflower and mustard vinaigrette
Dada image

 

Dada

52 N. Swinton Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4.5 (3262 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Togarashi Seared Tuna$16.00
(Gluten Free) Chilled Rare Tuna, Ponzu Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Guacamole, Cilantro, Seaweed Garnish
Dada Dates$14.00
(Gluten Free) Black Pepper Bacon, Goat Cheese, Spanish Chorizo, Manchego Salsa, Marcona Almonds, Sherry Gastrique
Freebird$23.00
(Gluten Free) Airline Chicken Breast, Risotto, Cippolini Onion, Demi Glace, Gruyere Cheese, Lemon, Juniper
Sundy House image

 

Sundy House

106 S Swinton Ave., Delray Beach

Avg 4.3 (5407 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Water
