Delray Beach Asian fusion restaurants you'll love

Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in Delray Beach

Ramen Lab Eatery Delray image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Ramen Lab Eatery Delray

25 NE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4.5 (909 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Cauliflower$8.00
Crispy cauliflower topped with a spicy Korean gochujang sauce. Topped with sesame seeds.
Ramen Tonkotsu$14.00
Pork broth, Chashu pork belly, soft boiled egg, scallion, bamboo shoot, kikurage mushroom and nori
Gyoza
Hand Wrapped Dumplings!
5pc to an order*
* Veggie 4pc
Hawkers Asian Street Food image

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

640 Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4.6 (829 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Korean Twice Fried Wings$8.50
Twice fried chicken wings tossed in a garlic gochujang sauce and topped with peanuts, sesame seeds and cilantro | Some Heat
Pad Thai$9.50
A Hawkers staple. Rice noodles with shrimp and sliced chicken, wok-fired in a tangy, red chili pepper sauce with eggs, bean sprouts, carrots, and green onions. Topped with roasted peanuts and fresh lime | Some Heat
Basil Fried Rice$7.00
A herbal take on a classic fave. Eggs, onions, and fresh basil wok-seared with white rice and soy sauce
Southeast Asian Kitchen image

 

Southeast Asian Kitchen

16950 Jog Road suite 101S, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pad Thai-$15.95
rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts, peanuts, scallions, shallots and lime wedge sauteed in a pad thai sauce
Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice-$14.95
spicy tuna over crispy rice topped with jalapeno, tobiko, eel sauce and wasabi sauce
Pad Si Ew-$15.95
thin rice noodles, broccoli, bean sprouts, scallions and eggs in a seasoning sweet soy sauce
Lemongrass - Delray Beach image

 

Lemongrass - Delray Beach

420 E. Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mongolian Beef$22.00
thin slices of tender crispy beef and scallions marinated with our sweet mongolian sauce
Miso Soup$5.50
japanese miso broth with dried seaweed, tofu, scallions and enoki mushrooms
Edamame$6.60
steamed japanese soy beans tossed in sea salt
