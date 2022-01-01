Delray Beach Asian fusion restaurants you'll love
More about Ramen Lab Eatery Delray
RAMEN • NOODLES
Ramen Lab Eatery Delray
25 NE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach
Popular items
Spicy Cauliflower
|$8.00
Crispy cauliflower topped with a spicy Korean gochujang sauce. Topped with sesame seeds.
Ramen Tonkotsu
|$14.00
Pork broth, Chashu pork belly, soft boiled egg, scallion, bamboo shoot, kikurage mushroom and nori
Gyoza
Hand Wrapped Dumplings!
5pc to an order*
* Veggie 4pc
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
640 Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
Popular items
Korean Twice Fried Wings
|$8.50
Twice fried chicken wings tossed in a garlic gochujang sauce and topped with peanuts, sesame seeds and cilantro | Some Heat
Pad Thai
|$9.50
A Hawkers staple. Rice noodles with shrimp and sliced chicken, wok-fired in a tangy, red chili pepper sauce with eggs, bean sprouts, carrots, and green onions. Topped with roasted peanuts and fresh lime | Some Heat
Basil Fried Rice
|$7.00
A herbal take on a classic fave. Eggs, onions, and fresh basil wok-seared with white rice and soy sauce
More about Southeast Asian Kitchen
Southeast Asian Kitchen
16950 Jog Road suite 101S, Delray Beach
Popular items
Pad Thai-
|$15.95
rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts, peanuts, scallions, shallots and lime wedge sauteed in a pad thai sauce
Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice-
|$14.95
spicy tuna over crispy rice topped with jalapeno, tobiko, eel sauce and wasabi sauce
Pad Si Ew-
|$15.95
thin rice noodles, broccoli, bean sprouts, scallions and eggs in a seasoning sweet soy sauce
More about Lemongrass - Delray Beach
Lemongrass - Delray Beach
420 E. Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
Popular items
Mongolian Beef
|$22.00
thin slices of tender crispy beef and scallions marinated with our sweet mongolian sauce
Miso Soup
|$5.50
japanese miso broth with dried seaweed, tofu, scallions and enoki mushrooms
Edamame
|$6.60
steamed japanese soy beans tossed in sea salt