Delray Beach bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Delray Beach restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Delray Beach

Hawkers Asian Street Food image

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

640 Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4.6 (829 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Korean Twice Fried Wings$8.50
Twice fried chicken wings tossed in a garlic gochujang sauce and topped with peanuts, sesame seeds and cilantro | Some Heat
Pad Thai$9.50
A Hawkers staple. Rice noodles with shrimp and sliced chicken, wok-fired in a tangy, red chili pepper sauce with eggs, bean sprouts, carrots, and green onions. Topped with roasted peanuts and fresh lime | Some Heat
Basil Fried Rice$7.00
A herbal take on a classic fave. Eggs, onions, and fresh basil wok-seared with white rice and soy sauce
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
The Wine Room Kitchen and Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

The Wine Room Kitchen and Bar

411 E Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4.7 (283 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Select 4$38.00
Select 5$42.00
Bacon Skewers$6.00
More about The Wine Room Kitchen and Bar
The Agency Kitchen & Bar image

 

The Agency Kitchen & Bar

14775 Lyons Rd., Delray Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meat Lovers Pizza$15.00
ZESTY SAUSAGE, CRISPY BACON, AND PEPPERONI WITH HOMEMADE RED SAUCE
Chicken Potstickers$10.00
CRISPY GOLDEN CHICKEN POT-STICKERS SERVED WITH SPICY TAMARI DIPPING SAUCE, TOPPED WITH SCALLIONS
10 Wings$14.00
TEN WINGS FRIED CRISPY SERVED WITH BLUE CHEESE OR RANCH. WING SAUCE CHOICES: CAROLINA GOLD, BUFFALO, HOT, OR THAI CHILI
More about The Agency Kitchen & Bar
Farmhouse Delray image

 

Farmhouse Delray

204 East Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Burger$17.00
Vegan veggie burger topped with pea greens, tomato, shaved red onion, Bibb lettuce on a whole grain bun
Truffle Mushroom$24.00
Truffle, Foraged Mushrooms, Pistachios, Balsamic Braised Onion, Shaved carpaccio
Nutty Chicken$26.00
Signature nut and seed crusted chicken breast with roaasted brussels, mushrooms, cauliflower and mustard vinaigrette
More about Farmhouse Delray
Dada image

 

Dada

52 N. Swinton Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4.5 (3262 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Togarashi Seared Tuna$16.00
(Gluten Free) Chilled Rare Tuna, Ponzu Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Guacamole, Cilantro, Seaweed Garnish
Dada Dates$14.00
(Gluten Free) Black Pepper Bacon, Goat Cheese, Spanish Chorizo, Manchego Salsa, Marcona Almonds, Sherry Gastrique
Freebird$23.00
(Gluten Free) Airline Chicken Breast, Risotto, Cippolini Onion, Demi Glace, Gruyere Cheese, Lemon, Juniper
More about Dada
Sundy House image

 

Sundy House

106 S Swinton Ave., Delray Beach

Avg 4.3 (5407 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Water
More about Sundy House
Warren - DGH image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Warren - DGH

15084 Lyons Rd, Delray Beach

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
More about Warren - DGH

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Delray Beach

Pad Thai

Tuna Rolls

Miso Soup

Gyoza

Wontons

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Edamame

Map

More near Delray Beach to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

West Palm Beach

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Lake Worth

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Boynton Beach

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Palm Beach Gardens

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Wellington

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Palm Beach

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston