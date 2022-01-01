Delray Beach bars & lounges you'll love
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
640 Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
|Korean Twice Fried Wings
|$8.50
Twice fried chicken wings tossed in a garlic gochujang sauce and topped with peanuts, sesame seeds and cilantro | Some Heat
|Pad Thai
|$9.50
A Hawkers staple. Rice noodles with shrimp and sliced chicken, wok-fired in a tangy, red chili pepper sauce with eggs, bean sprouts, carrots, and green onions. Topped with roasted peanuts and fresh lime | Some Heat
|Basil Fried Rice
|$7.00
A herbal take on a classic fave. Eggs, onions, and fresh basil wok-seared with white rice and soy sauce
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE
The Wine Room Kitchen and Bar
411 E Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
|Select 4
|$38.00
|Select 5
|$42.00
|Bacon Skewers
|$6.00
The Agency Kitchen & Bar
14775 Lyons Rd., Delray Beach
|Meat Lovers Pizza
|$15.00
ZESTY SAUSAGE, CRISPY BACON, AND PEPPERONI WITH HOMEMADE RED SAUCE
|Chicken Potstickers
|$10.00
CRISPY GOLDEN CHICKEN POT-STICKERS SERVED WITH SPICY TAMARI DIPPING SAUCE, TOPPED WITH SCALLIONS
|10 Wings
|$14.00
TEN WINGS FRIED CRISPY SERVED WITH BLUE CHEESE OR RANCH. WING SAUCE CHOICES: CAROLINA GOLD, BUFFALO, HOT, OR THAI CHILI
Farmhouse Delray
204 East Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach
|Veggie Burger
|$17.00
Vegan veggie burger topped with pea greens, tomato, shaved red onion, Bibb lettuce on a whole grain bun
|Truffle Mushroom
|$24.00
Truffle, Foraged Mushrooms, Pistachios, Balsamic Braised Onion, Shaved carpaccio
|Nutty Chicken
|$26.00
Signature nut and seed crusted chicken breast with roaasted brussels, mushrooms, cauliflower and mustard vinaigrette
Dada
52 N. Swinton Ave, Delray Beach
|Togarashi Seared Tuna
|$16.00
(Gluten Free) Chilled Rare Tuna, Ponzu Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Guacamole, Cilantro, Seaweed Garnish
|Dada Dates
|$14.00
(Gluten Free) Black Pepper Bacon, Goat Cheese, Spanish Chorizo, Manchego Salsa, Marcona Almonds, Sherry Gastrique
|Freebird
|$23.00
(Gluten Free) Airline Chicken Breast, Risotto, Cippolini Onion, Demi Glace, Gruyere Cheese, Lemon, Juniper