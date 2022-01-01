Delray Beach breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Delray Beach

Over the Bridge Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Over the Bridge Cafe

814 E Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4 (91 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sausage, Egg, And Cheese$5.00
Loaded Breakfast Tot-Chos$13.00
Florida Citrus Salmon Salad$17.00
More about Over the Bridge Cafe
Hawkers Asian Street Food image

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

640 Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4.6 (829 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Korean Twice Fried Wings$8.50
Twice fried chicken wings tossed in a garlic gochujang sauce and topped with peanuts, sesame seeds and cilantro | Some Heat
Pad Thai$9.50
A Hawkers staple. Rice noodles with shrimp and sliced chicken, wok-fired in a tangy, red chili pepper sauce with eggs, bean sprouts, carrots, and green onions. Topped with roasted peanuts and fresh lime | Some Heat
Basil Fried Rice$7.00
A herbal take on a classic fave. Eggs, onions, and fresh basil wok-seared with white rice and soy sauce
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
The Grille at The Bridges image

 

The Grille at The Bridges

8576 Golden Gate Blvd, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Sliders w/ Cheese$8.00
Two mini Beef Sliders topped with American Cheese. Served with your choice of Fries or Chips.
Stir-fry$14.00
Jasmine brown rice,sesame, garlic, peppers, carrots, onions, zucchini, mushrooms, and broccoli
Chicken Wings$12.00
Crispy grilled 8 piece chicken wings. Served either naked, BBQ or buffalo
More about The Grille at The Bridges
The Wine Room Kitchen and Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

The Wine Room Kitchen and Bar

411 E Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4.7 (283 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Select 4$38.00
Select 5$42.00
Bacon Skewers$6.00
More about The Wine Room Kitchen and Bar
Farmhouse Delray image

 

Farmhouse Delray

204 East Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Burger$17.00
Vegan veggie burger topped with pea greens, tomato, shaved red onion, Bibb lettuce on a whole grain bun
Truffle Mushroom$24.00
Truffle, Foraged Mushrooms, Pistachios, Balsamic Braised Onion, Shaved carpaccio
Nutty Chicken$26.00
Signature nut and seed crusted chicken breast with roaasted brussels, mushrooms, cauliflower and mustard vinaigrette
More about Farmhouse Delray
The Foxworth Fountain image

 

The Foxworth Fountain

124 NE 5th Ave, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Foxworth Fountain

