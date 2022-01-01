Delray Beach breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Delray Beach
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Over the Bridge Cafe
814 E Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Sausage, Egg, And Cheese
|$5.00
|Loaded Breakfast Tot-Chos
|$13.00
|Florida Citrus Salmon Salad
|$17.00
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
640 Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Korean Twice Fried Wings
|$8.50
Twice fried chicken wings tossed in a garlic gochujang sauce and topped with peanuts, sesame seeds and cilantro | Some Heat
|Pad Thai
|$9.50
A Hawkers staple. Rice noodles with shrimp and sliced chicken, wok-fired in a tangy, red chili pepper sauce with eggs, bean sprouts, carrots, and green onions. Topped with roasted peanuts and fresh lime | Some Heat
|Basil Fried Rice
|$7.00
A herbal take on a classic fave. Eggs, onions, and fresh basil wok-seared with white rice and soy sauce
The Grille at The Bridges
8576 Golden Gate Blvd, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Kids Sliders w/ Cheese
|$8.00
Two mini Beef Sliders topped with American Cheese. Served with your choice of Fries or Chips.
|Stir-fry
|$14.00
Jasmine brown rice,sesame, garlic, peppers, carrots, onions, zucchini, mushrooms, and broccoli
|Chicken Wings
|$12.00
Crispy grilled 8 piece chicken wings. Served either naked, BBQ or buffalo
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE
The Wine Room Kitchen and Bar
411 E Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Select 4
|$38.00
|Select 5
|$42.00
|Bacon Skewers
|$6.00
Farmhouse Delray
204 East Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Veggie Burger
|$17.00
Vegan veggie burger topped with pea greens, tomato, shaved red onion, Bibb lettuce on a whole grain bun
|Truffle Mushroom
|$24.00
Truffle, Foraged Mushrooms, Pistachios, Balsamic Braised Onion, Shaved carpaccio
|Nutty Chicken
|$26.00
Signature nut and seed crusted chicken breast with roaasted brussels, mushrooms, cauliflower and mustard vinaigrette