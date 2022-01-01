Delray Beach pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Delray Beach
More about 4 Brothers Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
4 Brothers Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
7323 West Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
|10 Chicken Wings
|$12.50
|Chef Salad
|$12.50
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$18.99
More about Sal's Italian Ristorante
PIZZA • PASTA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Sal's Italian Ristorante
4801 Linton Blvd #12a, Delray Beach
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$20.99
Chicken breast lightly breaded, baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
|Chicken Wings (10)
|$15.99
Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing. BBQ, Mild, Sals Famous Hot n Spicy, or Garlic Parmesan
|Lg Cannoli
|$6.25
Crispy cannoli shell filled with a smooth mixture of fresh whole ricotta and mini chocolate morsels
More about Frankie's Pizza | Wings - Delray
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Frankie's Pizza | Wings - Delray
130 S Congress Ave, Delray Beach
|Stromboli
|$11.99
Our pizza dough filled with mozzarella cheese, topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, touch of marinara sauce and sprinkled with Parmesan herb mix and rolled and baked to perfection, then is smothered with our garlic sauce and more of flavorful Parmesan herb mix. Served with marinara sauce on side
|Cheesy Bread
|$6.99
Our crispy pizza dough smothered with our homemade garlic sauce, sprinkled with Parmesan herb mix then topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese and top with our Parmesan herb mix. Served with out homemade marinara sauce
|Calzone
|$8.99
Our pizza dough stuffed with mozzarella, ricotta and our Parmesan herb mix. After a perfect bake is drizzled with our homemade garlic sauce and sprinkled more Parmesan herb mix. Served with our delicious marinara sauce. You can also your favorite toppings.
More about Pizzeria Sophia
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Pizzeria Sophia
15065 FL-7 #400, Delray Beach
|Greek Salad
|$12.00
Mixed Romaine and Radicchio, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Oniond, Pepperoncini, kalamata Olives, Bell Peppers, Feta Cheese, Serve with a Side of Homemade Parmesan Vinaigrette
|Lg NYC Pizza
|$18.00
Traditional Cheese Pizza
Tomato Sauce and shredded Mozzarella
|Sm NYC Pizza
|$11.00
Traditional Cheese Pizza
Tomato Sauce and shredded Mozzarella
More about Windy City Pizza
Windy City Pizza
401 w atlantic ave r-11, delray beach
|Side House Salad
|$5.97
Romain, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrots
|Classic Italian
|$12.97
Romaine with salami, pepperoni, provolone and mozzarella; topped with Kalamata olives, cucumber, tomato and our house vinaigrette
|Windy City Sausage 14" (Chicago Thin Crust)
|$14.75
Loaded w/ Cheese and Sausage, Chicago Style, and very popular