Delray Beach pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
Delray Beach restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Delray Beach

4 Brothers Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria image

 

4 Brothers Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

7323 West Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10 Chicken Wings$12.50
Chef Salad$12.50
Chicken Parmigiana$18.99
More about 4 Brothers Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
Sal's Italian Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Sal's Italian Ristorante

4801 Linton Blvd #12a, Delray Beach

Avg 4.4 (404 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiana$20.99
Chicken breast lightly breaded, baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
Chicken Wings (10)$15.99
Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing. BBQ, Mild, Sals Famous Hot n Spicy, or Garlic Parmesan
Lg Cannoli$6.25
Crispy cannoli shell filled with a smooth mixture of fresh whole ricotta and mini chocolate morsels
More about Sal's Italian Ristorante
Frankie's Pizza | Wings - Delray image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Frankie's Pizza | Wings - Delray

130 S Congress Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4.4 (1413 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Stromboli$11.99
Our pizza dough filled with mozzarella cheese, topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, touch of marinara sauce and sprinkled with Parmesan herb mix and rolled and baked to perfection, then is smothered with our garlic sauce and more of flavorful Parmesan herb mix. Served with marinara sauce on side
Cheesy Bread$6.99
Our crispy pizza dough smothered with our homemade garlic sauce, sprinkled with Parmesan herb mix then topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese and top with our Parmesan herb mix. Served with out homemade marinara sauce
Calzone$8.99
Our pizza dough stuffed with mozzarella, ricotta and our Parmesan herb mix. After a perfect bake is drizzled with our homemade garlic sauce and sprinkled more Parmesan herb mix. Served with our delicious marinara sauce. You can also your favorite toppings.
More about Frankie's Pizza | Wings - Delray
Pizzeria Sophia image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Pizzeria Sophia

15065 FL-7 #400, Delray Beach

Avg 4.6 (57 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Salad$12.00
Mixed Romaine and Radicchio, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Oniond, Pepperoncini, kalamata Olives, Bell Peppers, Feta Cheese, Serve with a Side of Homemade Parmesan Vinaigrette
Lg NYC Pizza$18.00
Traditional Cheese Pizza
Tomato Sauce and shredded Mozzarella
Sm NYC Pizza$11.00
Traditional Cheese Pizza
Tomato Sauce and shredded Mozzarella
More about Pizzeria Sophia
Windy City Pizza image

 

Windy City Pizza

401 w atlantic ave r-11, delray beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Side House Salad$5.97
Romain, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrots
Classic Italian$12.97
Romaine with salami, pepperoni, provolone and mozzarella; topped with Kalamata olives, cucumber, tomato and our house vinaigrette
Windy City Sausage 14" (Chicago Thin Crust)$14.75
Loaded w/ Cheese and Sausage, Chicago Style, and very popular
More about Windy City Pizza
Pizza Rustica image

PIZZA

Pizza Rustica

1155 E Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4 (475 reviews)
Takeout
More about Pizza Rustica

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Delray Beach

Pad Thai

Tuna Rolls

Miso Soup

Gyoza

Wontons

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Edamame

Map

More near Delray Beach to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

West Palm Beach

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Lake Worth

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Boynton Beach

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Palm Beach Gardens

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Wellington

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Palm Beach

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston