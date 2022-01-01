Baked ziti in Delray Beach
Delray Beach restaurants that serve baked ziti
4 Brothers Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
7323 West Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
|Kids Baked Ziti
|$6.99
|Baked Ziti
|$15.99
|Lunch Baked Ziti
|$10.99
PIZZA • PASTA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Sal's Italian Ristorante
4801 Linton Blvd #12a, Delray Beach
|L- Baked Ziti
|$12.99
|Baked Ziti
|$17.99
With ricotta and mozzarella cheese
Terra Fiamma Restaurant
9169 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach
|Kids Baked Ziti
|$10.00