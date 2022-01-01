Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baklava in Delray Beach

Go
Delray Beach restaurants
Toast

Delray Beach restaurants that serve baklava

Item pic

 

Amar Bakery Delray - 526 E Atlantic Ave

526 E Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baklava pistachio$4.50
More about Amar Bakery Delray - 526 E Atlantic Ave
Item pic

 

Amar Bistro Delray

522 E Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BAKLAVA$14.00
Traditional middle eastern sweets. Phyllo dough, nuts, syrup.
More about Amar Bistro Delray

Browse other tasty dishes in Delray Beach

Pork Belly

Boneless Wings

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Kimchi

Carbonara

Lobster Ravioli

Wonton Soup

Sashimi

Map

More near Delray Beach to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

West Palm Beach

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Lake Worth

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Palm Beach Gardens

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Boynton Beach

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Wellington

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Palm Beach

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (984 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1842 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (606 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (379 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (384 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston