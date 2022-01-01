Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Baklava in
Delray Beach
/
Delray Beach
/
Baklava
Delray Beach restaurants that serve baklava
Amar Bakery Delray - 526 E Atlantic Ave
526 E Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
No reviews yet
Baklava pistachio
$4.50
More about Amar Bakery Delray - 526 E Atlantic Ave
Amar Bistro Delray
522 E Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
No reviews yet
BAKLAVA
$14.00
Traditional middle eastern sweets. Phyllo dough, nuts, syrup.
More about Amar Bistro Delray
Browse other tasty dishes in Delray Beach
Pork Belly
Boneless Wings
Shrimp Tempura Rolls
Kimchi
Carbonara
Lobster Ravioli
Wonton Soup
Sashimi
More near Delray Beach to explore
Boca Raton
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
Avg 4.4
(111 restaurants)
West Palm Beach
Avg 4.4
(100 restaurants)
Lake Worth
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
Avg 4.1
(35 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Wellington
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Palm Beach
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Miami
Avg 4.3
(984 restaurants)
Clewiston
Avg 4
(2 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(120 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4.1
(18 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(18 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1842 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(606 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(379 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(384 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston