Burritos in Delray Beach
Delray Beach restaurants that serve burritos
More about Dos Amigos Tacos
Dos Amigos Tacos
14917 Lyons Rd., Delray Beach
|Burrito Bowl
|$9.50
Cilantro rice, black beans, Pico de Gallo, shredded cheese and crema. Served with your choice of protein or vegetables.
|Burrito
|$9.50
Oversized shell with cilantro rice, black beans, Pico de Gallo, shredded cheese and crema. Served with your choice of protein or vegetables.
