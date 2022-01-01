Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Delray Beach

Go
Delray Beach restaurants
Toast

Delray Beach restaurants that serve cake

Over the Bridge Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Over the Bridge Cafe

814 E Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4 (91 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sunrise Crab Cake$18.00
More about Over the Bridge Cafe
Item pic

 

4 Brothers Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

7323 West Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ultra Chocolate Cake$7.99
New York Style Cheese Cake$6.99
More about 4 Brothers Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
Sal's Italian Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Sal's Italian Ristorante

4801 Linton Blvd #12a, Delray Beach

Avg 4.4 (404 reviews)
Takeout
Lemoncello Mascarpone Cake$8.49
Sicilian lemon infused sponge cake and Italian mascarpone topped with white chocolate morsels
Bourbon Chocolate Cake$8.99
Warm chocolate cake filled with white chocolate mousse, cream cheese and bourbon, finished with a rich hot fudge chocolate ganache
More about Sal's Italian Ristorante
Banner pic

 

The Sicilian Oven

8862 West Atlantic Avenue C-1, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Cake w/ Ice Cream$10.00
Layered carrot cake topped with caramel syrup
More about The Sicilian Oven
Rose's Daughter image

PASTA

Rose's Daughter

169 North East 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach

Avg 4.1 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Mousse Cake$11.00
Lemon Cake$9.00
More about Rose's Daughter
Item pic

 

Amar

522 E Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TANINI DARK CHOCOLATE CAKE$12.00
Chocolate ganache, sesame seed brittle
SEMOLINA CAKE$14.00
Semolina, shredded coconut, Orange blossom syrup, walnuts.
More about Amar
Prime 7 at Seven Bridges image

 

Prime 7 at Seven Bridges

16701 CABERNET DRIVE, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
COFFEE CAKE$4.00
WARM CHOCOLATE CAKE$6.00
Pistachio Gelato, Nut Crunch, Apricot Sauce
More about Prime 7 at Seven Bridges
Brighton Beach Bagel & Bakery image

BAGELS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Brighton Beach Bagel & Bakery

14587 S Military Trail, Delray Beach

Avg 4 (58 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cakes (2)$9.49
More about Brighton Beach Bagel & Bakery
Frankie's Pizza | Wings - Delray image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Frankie's Pizza | Wings - Delray

130 S Congress Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4.4 (1413 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$5.99
More about Frankie's Pizza | Wings - Delray
Pizzeria Sophia image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Pizzeria Sophia

15065 FL-7 #400, Delray Beach

Avg 4.6 (57 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$8.00
More about Pizzeria Sophia
Item pic

 

Dada

52 N. Swinton Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4.5 (3262 reviews)
Takeout
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$18.00
Key Lime Mustard Aioli, Grilled Corn Salsa
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes$36.00
Key Lime Mustard Aioli, Grilled Corn Salsa, Choice of Side
More about Dada

