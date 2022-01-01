Cake in Delray Beach
Delray Beach restaurants that serve cake
More about Over the Bridge Cafe
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Over the Bridge Cafe
814 E Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
|Sunrise Crab Cake
|$18.00
More about 4 Brothers Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
4 Brothers Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
7323 West Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
|Ultra Chocolate Cake
|$7.99
|New York Style Cheese Cake
|$6.99
More about Sal's Italian Ristorante
PIZZA • PASTA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Sal's Italian Ristorante
4801 Linton Blvd #12a, Delray Beach
|Lemoncello Mascarpone Cake
|$8.49
Sicilian lemon infused sponge cake and Italian mascarpone topped with white chocolate morsels
|Bourbon Chocolate Cake
|$8.99
Warm chocolate cake filled with white chocolate mousse, cream cheese and bourbon, finished with a rich hot fudge chocolate ganache
More about The Sicilian Oven
The Sicilian Oven
8862 West Atlantic Avenue C-1, Delray Beach
|Carrot Cake w/ Ice Cream
|$10.00
Layered carrot cake topped with caramel syrup
More about Rose's Daughter
PASTA
Rose's Daughter
169 North East 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$11.00
|Lemon Cake
|$9.00
More about Amar
Amar
522 E Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
|TANINI DARK CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$12.00
Chocolate ganache, sesame seed brittle
|SEMOLINA CAKE
|$14.00
Semolina, shredded coconut, Orange blossom syrup, walnuts.
More about Prime 7 at Seven Bridges
Prime 7 at Seven Bridges
16701 CABERNET DRIVE, Delray Beach
|COFFEE CAKE
|$4.00
|WARM CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$6.00
Pistachio Gelato, Nut Crunch, Apricot Sauce
More about Brighton Beach Bagel & Bakery
BAGELS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Brighton Beach Bagel & Bakery
14587 S Military Trail, Delray Beach
|Crab Cakes (2)
|$9.49
More about Frankie's Pizza | Wings - Delray
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Frankie's Pizza | Wings - Delray
130 S Congress Ave, Delray Beach
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.99
More about Pizzeria Sophia
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Pizzeria Sophia
15065 FL-7 #400, Delray Beach
|Chocolate Cake
|$8.00