Calamari in Delray Beach

Delray Beach restaurants
Delray Beach restaurants that serve calamari

4 Brothers Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria image

 

4 Brothers Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

7323 West Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Calamari$12.99
Calamari Marinara$20.99
More about 4 Brothers Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
Ramen Lab Eatery Delray image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Ramen Lab Eatery Delray

25 NE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4.5 (909 reviews)
Takeout
Side Calamari$3.00
More about Ramen Lab Eatery Delray
Crispy Calamari image

PIZZA • PASTA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Sal's Italian Ristorante

4801 Linton Blvd #12a, Delray Beach

Avg 4.4 (404 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Calamari$14.99
Served with marinara sauce
Calamari Fra Diavolo$21.99
Tender calamari sauteed in a spicy marinara sauce over linguine
More about Sal's Italian Ristorante
Banner pic

 

The Sicilian Oven

8862 West Atlantic Avenue C-1, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Firecracker Calamari$16.00
Lightly battered fried calamari with a side of spicy Pomodoro sauce
More about The Sicilian Oven
Rose's Daughter image

PASTA

Rose's Daughter

169 North East 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach

Avg 4.1 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Calamari & Zucchini$14.00
More about Rose's Daughter
Terra Fiamma Restaurant image

 

Terra Fiamma Restaurant

9169 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Calamari$15.00
Marinara dipping sauce.
Calamari Fiamma$16.00
Hot cherry peppers, fradiavolo sauce, and balsamic glaze.
More about Terra Fiamma Restaurant
Prime 7 at Seven Bridges image

 

Prime 7 at Seven Bridges

16701 CABERNET DRIVE, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Calamari$12.00
lemon aioli, marinara, gilled lemon
More about Prime 7 at Seven Bridges
Item pic

 

Southeast Asian Kitchen

16950 Jog Road suite 101S, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salt Pepper Calamari-$10.95
fried calamari tempura tossed with spice sea salt, garlic, jalapeno and scallions
More about Southeast Asian Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Coco Sushi Lounge And Bar

25 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Calamari$13.00
Fried calamari tossed with onion, garlic, bellpepper, scallion served with sweet chili sauce
More about Coco Sushi Lounge And Bar
Item pic

 

Lemongrass - Delray Beach

420 E. Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salt & Pepper Calamari.$14.00
fried calamari tempura tossed with spice sea salt, garlic, jalapeno peppers and scallions
More about Lemongrass - Delray Beach
Yellowtail, Modern Asian Cuisine and Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Yellowtail, Modern Asian Cuisine and Sushi

7959 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4.1 (695 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$16.00
More about Yellowtail, Modern Asian Cuisine and Sushi

