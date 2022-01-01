Calamari in Delray Beach
Delray Beach restaurants that serve calamari
4 Brothers Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
7323 West Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
|Fried Calamari
|$12.99
|Calamari Marinara
|$20.99
RAMEN • NOODLES
Ramen Lab Eatery Delray
25 NE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach
|Side Calamari
|$3.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Sal's Italian Ristorante
4801 Linton Blvd #12a, Delray Beach
|Crispy Calamari
|$14.99
Served with marinara sauce
|Calamari Fra Diavolo
|$21.99
Tender calamari sauteed in a spicy marinara sauce over linguine
The Sicilian Oven
8862 West Atlantic Avenue C-1, Delray Beach
|Firecracker Calamari
|$16.00
Lightly battered fried calamari with a side of spicy Pomodoro sauce
PASTA
Rose's Daughter
169 North East 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach
|Calamari & Zucchini
|$14.00
Terra Fiamma Restaurant
9169 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach
|Crispy Calamari
|$15.00
Marinara dipping sauce.
|Calamari Fiamma
|$16.00
Hot cherry peppers, fradiavolo sauce, and balsamic glaze.
Prime 7 at Seven Bridges
16701 CABERNET DRIVE, Delray Beach
|Fried Calamari
|$12.00
lemon aioli, marinara, gilled lemon
Southeast Asian Kitchen
16950 Jog Road suite 101S, Delray Beach
|Salt Pepper Calamari-
|$10.95
fried calamari tempura tossed with spice sea salt, garlic, jalapeno and scallions
Coco Sushi Lounge And Bar
25 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach
|Crispy Calamari
|$13.00
Fried calamari tossed with onion, garlic, bellpepper, scallion served with sweet chili sauce
Lemongrass - Delray Beach
420 E. Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
|Salt & Pepper Calamari.
|$14.00
fried calamari tempura tossed with spice sea salt, garlic, jalapeno peppers and scallions