Caprese salad in Delray Beach
Delray Beach restaurants that serve caprese salad
More about Sal's Italian Ristorante
PIZZA • PASTA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Sal's Italian Ristorante
4801 Linton Blvd #12a, Delray Beach
|La Caprese Salad (2)
|$18.99
Fresh mozzarella cheese with fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, red onion, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar
|L- La Caprese Salad
|$13.99
Fresh mozzarella cheese with fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, red onion, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar
|La Caprese Salad (1)
|$13.99
Fresh mozzarella cheese with fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, red onion, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar