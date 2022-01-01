Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese salad in Delray Beach

Delray Beach restaurants
Toast

Delray Beach restaurants that serve caprese salad

Sal's Italian Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Sal's Italian Ristorante

4801 Linton Blvd #12a, Delray Beach

Avg 4.4 (404 reviews)
Takeout
La Caprese Salad (2)$18.99
Fresh mozzarella cheese with fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, red onion, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar
L- La Caprese Salad$13.99
Fresh mozzarella cheese with fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, red onion, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar
La Caprese Salad (1)$13.99
Fresh mozzarella cheese with fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, red onion, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar
More about Sal's Italian Ristorante
Windy City Pizza image

 

Windy City Pizza

401 w atlantic ave r-11, delray beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caprese Salad$10.97
Slices of fresh mozzarella & beefsteak tomato layered
with fresh basil; drizzled with olive oil and a balsamic
glaze
More about Windy City Pizza

