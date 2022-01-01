Chicken parmesan in Delray Beach

Delray Beach restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Chicken Parmigiana image

 

4 Brothers Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

7323 West Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana$18.99
Chicken Parmigiana Sub$11.99
More about 4 Brothers Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
Chicken Parmigiana image

PIZZA • PASTA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Sal's Italian Ristorante

4801 Linton Blvd #12a, Delray Beach

Avg 4.4 (404 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana$20.99
Chicken breast lightly breaded, baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
More about Sal's Italian Ristorante
Casa D'Angelo at Seven Bridges image

 

Casa D'Angelo at Seven Bridges

16701 Cabernet Drive, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA$19.00
chicken parmigiana with side of spaghetti marinara
More about Casa D'Angelo at Seven Bridges

