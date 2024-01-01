Club sandwiches in Delray Beach
Delray Beach restaurants that serve club sandwiches
Prime 7 at Seven Bridges
16701 Cabernet Drive, Delray Beach
Turkey Club Sandwich
$16.00
Roasted turkey, applewood bacon, swiss cheese with mayo served on white toast
Skillets - Delray Beach
14859 Lyons Rd Suite F132, Delray Beach
Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Club Sandwich
$14.25
A classic club with Smoked Turkey, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese and Mayo. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.