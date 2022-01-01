Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eggplant parm in Delray Beach

Delray Beach restaurants
Delray Beach restaurants that serve eggplant parm

Item pic

 

4 Brothers Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

7323 West Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggplant Parmigiana$17.99
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub$10.99
More about 4 Brothers Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
Sal's Italian Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Sal's Italian Ristorante

4801 Linton Blvd #12a, Delray Beach

Avg 4.4 (404 reviews)
Takeout
Eggplant Parmigiana$18.99
Eggplant slices lightly breaded, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Parm Sub$11.99
Our homemade eggplant baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
More about Sal's Italian Ristorante
Rose's Daughter image

PASTA

Rose's Daughter

169 North East 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach

Avg 4.1 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Eggplant Parm$26.00
More about Rose's Daughter

