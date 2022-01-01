Eggplant parm in Delray Beach
Delray Beach restaurants that serve eggplant parm
4 Brothers Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
7323 West Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$17.99
|Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
|$10.99
PIZZA • PASTA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Sal's Italian Ristorante
4801 Linton Blvd #12a, Delray Beach
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$18.99
Eggplant slices lightly breaded, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
|Eggplant Parm Sub
|$11.99
Our homemade eggplant baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese