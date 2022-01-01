Greek salad in Delray Beach

Sal's Italian Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Sal's Italian Ristorante

4801 Linton Blvd #12a, Delray Beach

Avg 4.4 (404 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$13.99
Romaine and cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onions, fresh tomatoes, feta cheese, fresh-squeezed lemon, oregano and extra virgin olive oil
The Grille at The Bridges image

 

The Grille at The Bridges

8576 Golden Gate Blvd, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$12.00
Classic Greek salad with feta, onions, tomato, cucumber, olives, hummus and pita. Dressing on the side.
Pizzeria Sophia image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Pizzeria Sophia

15065 FL-7 #400, Delray Beach

Avg 4.6 (57 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$12.00
Mixed Romaine and Radicchio, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Oniond, Pepperoncini, kalamata Olives, Bell Peppers, Feta Cheese, Serve with a Side of Homemade Parmesan Vinaigrette
