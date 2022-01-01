Greek salad in Delray Beach
Delray Beach restaurants that serve greek salad
Sal's Italian Ristorante
4801 Linton Blvd #12a, Delray Beach
|Greek Salad
|$13.99
Romaine and cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onions, fresh tomatoes, feta cheese, fresh-squeezed lemon, oregano and extra virgin olive oil
The Grille at The Bridges
8576 Golden Gate Blvd, Delray Beach
|Greek Salad
|$12.00
Classic Greek salad with feta, onions, tomato, cucumber, olives, hummus and pita. Dressing on the side.