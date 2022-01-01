Hummus in Delray Beach
Delray Beach restaurants that serve hummus
Amar
522 E Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
|Hummus with Lamb
|$18.00
Hummus with braised lamb, pine nuts, parsley, Aleppo Pepper
|HUMMUS
|$12.00
Chickpeas puree, tahini, lemon and garlic
Prime 7 at Seven Bridges
16701 CABERNET DRIVE, Delray Beach
|HUMMUS
|$12.00
marinated chickpeas, house flatbread
The Wine Room Kitchen and Bar
411 E Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
|Edamame Hummus
|$14.00