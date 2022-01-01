Katsu in Delray Beach
Delray Beach restaurants that serve katsu
More about Ramen Lab Eatery Delray
RAMEN • NOODLES
Ramen Lab Eatery Delray
25 NE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach
|JAP Katsu Curry
|$13.00
Japanese curry, crispy pork loin, potatoes, carrots, onions and sesame seed. Pickle radish on the side
|Pork Katsu Don
|$11.99
Crispy Pork over Rice, Grilled Egg, Caramelized Onions, Over Japanese Rice
More about Southeast Asian Kitchen
Southeast Asian Kitchen
16950 Jog Road suite 101S, Delray Beach
|Chicken Katsu-
|$16.95
breaded chicken cutlet, steamed carrots and broccoli
More about Ganzo Sushi
SUSHI • RAMEN
Ganzo Sushi
14811 Lyons rd suite 106, Delray Beach
|Kids Chicken Katsu
|$10.99
Include
- Steam broccoli
- Steam carrots
- Cheese stick
- Fruits
- French Fries
- Rice
|Chicken Katsu Curry*
|$18.00
katsu chicken, japanese curry, potatoes, carrots, pickled ginger, scallions and furikake