Katsu in Delray Beach

Delray Beach restaurants
Delray Beach restaurants that serve katsu

RAMEN • NOODLES

Ramen Lab Eatery Delray

25 NE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4.5 (909 reviews)
Takeout
JAP Katsu Curry$13.00
Japanese curry, crispy pork loin, potatoes, carrots, onions and sesame seed. Pickle radish on the side
Pork Katsu Don$11.99
Crispy Pork over Rice, Grilled Egg, Caramelized Onions, Over Japanese Rice
Southeast Asian Kitchen

16950 Jog Road suite 101S, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu-$16.95
breaded chicken cutlet, steamed carrots and broccoli
SUSHI • RAMEN

Ganzo Sushi

14811 Lyons rd suite 106, Delray Beach

Avg 4.5 (674 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Katsu$10.99
- Steam broccoli
- Steam carrots
- Cheese stick
- Fruits
- French Fries
- Rice
Chicken Katsu Curry*$18.00
katsu chicken, japanese curry, potatoes, carrots, pickled ginger, scallions and furikake
Lemongrass - Delray Beach

420 E. Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid Chicken Katsu.$9.99
