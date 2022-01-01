Lobster rolls in Delray Beach
Southeast Asian Kitchen
16950 Jog Road suite 101S, Delray Beach
|Extreme Lobster Roll-
|$22.95
lobster tempura, cuucmber, masago and baked dynamite seafood on to
|Lobster Monster Roll-
|$28.95
crispy lobster, asparagus and cucumber i/o with masago and sesame seeds
SUSHI • RAMEN
Ganzo Sushi
14811 Lyons rd suite 106, Delray Beach
|Lobster Bomb Roll*
|$30.00
crispy lobster, asparagus, masago, i/o, with sesame seeds
BAGELS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Brighton Beach Bagel & Bakery
14587 S Military Trail, Delray Beach
|Lobster Roll
|$14.99
|Lobster Roll N’ Chowdah
|$18.99
|Lobster Roll
Lemongrass - Delray Beach
420 E. Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
|Lobster Monster Roll.
|$30.00
crispy lobster, asparagus and cucumber i/o with masago and sesame seeds