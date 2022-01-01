Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster rolls in Delray Beach

Delray Beach restaurants that serve lobster rolls

Item pic

 

Southeast Asian Kitchen

16950 Jog Road suite 101S, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Extreme Lobster Roll-$22.95
lobster tempura, cuucmber, masago and baked dynamite seafood on to
Lobster Monster Roll-$28.95
crispy lobster, asparagus and cucumber i/o with masago and sesame seeds
More about Southeast Asian Kitchen
Ganzo Sushi image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Ganzo Sushi

14811 Lyons rd suite 106, Delray Beach

Avg 4.5 (674 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Bomb Roll*$30.00
crispy lobster, asparagus, masago, i/o, with sesame seeds
More about Ganzo Sushi
Brighton Beach Bagel & Bakery image

BAGELS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Brighton Beach Bagel & Bakery

14587 S Military Trail, Delray Beach

Avg 4 (58 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Roll$14.99
Lobster Roll N’ Chowdah$18.99
Lobster Roll
More about Brighton Beach Bagel & Bakery
Item pic

 

Lemongrass - Delray Beach

420 E. Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Monster Roll.$30.00
crispy lobster, asparagus and cucumber i/o with masago and sesame seeds
More about Lemongrass - Delray Beach
Yellowtail, Modern Asian Cuisine and Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Yellowtail, Modern Asian Cuisine and Sushi

7959 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4.1 (695 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll$28.00
More about Yellowtail, Modern Asian Cuisine and Sushi

