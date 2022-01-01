Lobsters in Delray Beach
Delray Beach restaurants that serve lobsters
Terra Fiamma Restaurant
9169 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach
|Lobster Ravioli
|$26.00
Topped with baby shrimp and pink parmigiana sauce.
Southeast Asian Kitchen
16950 Jog Road suite 101S, Delray Beach
|Lobster Shrimp Wonton Soup-
|$8.95
lobster shrimp wonton with scallions and asparagus in a clear broth
|Signature Lobster Pad Thai-
|$30.95
lightly battered lobster tail sauteed with rice noodles, eggs, scallions, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots in a pad thai sauce
|8 oz Lobster Tail-
|$31.95
8 oz lightly battered lobster tail served in your choice of sauce.
SUSHI • RAMEN
Ganzo Sushi
14811 Lyons rd suite 106, Delray Beach
|Lobster Shrimp Gyoza*
|$11.00
Hong Kong style lobster and shrimp dumplings
|Lobster Bomb Roll*
|$30.00
crispy lobster, asparagus, masago, i/o, with sesame seeds
BAGELS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Brighton Beach Bagel & Bakery
14587 S Military Trail, Delray Beach
|Lobster Roll
|$14.99
|Lobster Roll N’ Chowdah
|$18.99
|Lobster Wrap
|$15.99
Coco Sushi Lounge And Bar
25 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach
|Lobster Dynamite
|$21.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, cream cheese topped with avocado, baked dynamite lobster and eel sauce
|Lobster & Shrimp Wonton Soup
|$8.00
Homemade lobster and shrimp wonton, bok choy, garlic and scallions
|Lobster Wrap
|$18.00
Lemongrass - Delray Beach
420 E. Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
|Lobster Monster Roll.
|$30.00
crispy lobster, asparagus and cucumber i/o with masago and sesame seeds
|Signature Lobster Pad Thai.
|$31.00
lightly battered lobster tail sauteed with rice noodles, eggs, scallions, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots in a pad thai sauce (not served with rice)
|Lobster Shrimp Shumai.
|$11.00