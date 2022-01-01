Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Delray Beach

Go
Delray Beach restaurants
Toast

Delray Beach restaurants that serve lobsters

Terra Fiamma Restaurant image

 

Terra Fiamma Restaurant

9169 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli$26.00
Topped with baby shrimp and pink parmigiana sauce.
More about Terra Fiamma Restaurant
Item pic

 

Southeast Asian Kitchen

16950 Jog Road suite 101S, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Shrimp Wonton Soup-$8.95
lobster shrimp wonton with scallions and asparagus in a clear broth
Signature Lobster Pad Thai-$30.95
lightly battered lobster tail sauteed with rice noodles, eggs, scallions, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots in a pad thai sauce
8 oz Lobster Tail-$31.95
8 oz lightly battered lobster tail served in your choice of sauce.
More about Southeast Asian Kitchen
Ganzo Sushi image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Ganzo Sushi

14811 Lyons rd suite 106, Delray Beach

Avg 4.5 (674 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Shrimp Gyoza*$11.00
Hong Kong style lobster and shrimp dumplings
Lobster Bomb Roll*$30.00
crispy lobster, asparagus, masago, i/o, with sesame seeds
More about Ganzo Sushi
Brighton Beach Bagel & Bakery image

BAGELS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Brighton Beach Bagel & Bakery

14587 S Military Trail, Delray Beach

Avg 4 (58 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Roll$14.99
Lobster Roll N’ Chowdah$18.99
Lobster Wrap$15.99
More about Brighton Beach Bagel & Bakery
Consumer pic

 

Coco Sushi Lounge And Bar

25 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lobster Dynamite$21.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, cream cheese topped with avocado, baked dynamite lobster and eel sauce
Lobster & Shrimp Wonton Soup$8.00
Homemade lobster and shrimp wonton, bok choy, garlic and scallions
Lobster Wrap$18.00
More about Coco Sushi Lounge And Bar
Item pic

 

Lemongrass - Delray Beach

420 E. Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Monster Roll.$30.00
crispy lobster, asparagus and cucumber i/o with masago and sesame seeds
Signature Lobster Pad Thai.$31.00
lightly battered lobster tail sauteed with rice noodles, eggs, scallions, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots in a pad thai sauce (not served with rice)
Lobster Shrimp Shumai.$11.00
More about Lemongrass - Delray Beach
Yellowtail, Modern Asian Cuisine and Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Yellowtail, Modern Asian Cuisine and Sushi

7959 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4.1 (695 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll$28.00
More about Yellowtail, Modern Asian Cuisine and Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Delray Beach

Teriyaki Chicken

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Gyoza

French Fries

Chicken Parmesan

Cake

Cheesy Bread

Grits

Map

More near Delray Beach to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

West Palm Beach

Avg 4.3 (87 restaurants)

Lake Worth

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Palm Beach Gardens

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Boynton Beach

Avg 4.1 (27 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Wellington

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Palm Beach

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1543 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (534 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (259 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston