Miso soup in Delray Beach
Delray Beach restaurants that serve miso soup
Southeast Asian Kitchen
16950 Jog Road suite 101S, Delray Beach
|Miso Soup-
|$4.95
japanese miso broth with dried seaweed, tofu and scallions
SUSHI • RAMEN
Ganzo Sushi
14811 Lyons rd suite 106, Delray Beach
|Miso Soup
|$5.50
seaweed, scallions and silky tofu
Coco Sushi Lounge And Bar
25 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach
|Miso Soup
|$5.00
Japanese miso broth with dry seaweed, tofu and enoki mushrooms
Lemongrass - Delray Beach
420 E. Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
|Miso Soup
|$5.50
japanese miso broth with dried seaweed, tofu, scallions and enoki mushrooms