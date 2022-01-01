Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Delray Beach

Toast

Delray Beach restaurants that serve mussels

4 Brothers Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria image

 

4 Brothers Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

7323 West Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

Zuppa Di Mussels$12.99
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Sal's Italian Ristorante

4801 Linton Blvd #12a, Delray Beach

Avg 4.4 (404 reviews)
Shrimp & Mussels Fra Diavolo$27.99
Sauteed shrimp and mussels in a spicy marinara sauce, served over your choice of linguine or angel hair pasta
Mussels Marinara App$14.99
Sauteed mussels, garlic and white wine in a light marinara sauce
Banner pic

 

The Sicilian Oven

8862 West Atlantic Avenue C-1, Delray Beach

Mussels Mario$12.00
1 pound of mussels sauteed in a white wine sauce with tomatoes and fire roasted to perfection
