Nigiri in Delray Beach
Delray Beach restaurants that serve nigiri
Southeast Asian Kitchen
16950 Jog Road suite 101S, Delray Beach
|Madai Nigiri Special
|$9.50
yuzu kosho, ponzu and micro cilantro
|Hamachi Nigiri Special
|$6.50
hamachi, lime soy, serrano and micro cilantro
|Uni Toro Nigiri Special
|$14.50
fatty tuna, fresh uni, caviar and truffle
SUSHI • RAMEN
Ganzo Sushi
14811 Lyons rd suite 106, Delray Beach
|Special Nigiri Hamachi*
|$8.00
lime soy gel, serrano and micro cilantro
|Special Nigiri Wagyu Beef*
|$13.00
truffle, yuzu soy, Himalaya salt and quail egg
|Special Nigiri Foie Gras*
|$14.00
truffle, balsamic soy and red tobiko
Coco Sushi Lounge And Bar
25 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach
|Nigiri
|$30.00
9 pieces of chef's sushi & spicy tuna roll
Lemongrass - Delray Beach
420 E. Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
|Scallop Special Nigiri.
|$9.00
yuzu pesto, sea salt, truffle and caviar