Nigiri in Delray Beach

Delray Beach restaurants
Toast

Delray Beach restaurants that serve nigiri

Southeast Asian Kitchen image

 

Southeast Asian Kitchen

16950 Jog Road suite 101S, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Madai Nigiri Special$9.50
yuzu kosho, ponzu and micro cilantro
Hamachi Nigiri Special$6.50
hamachi, lime soy, serrano and micro cilantro
Uni Toro Nigiri Special$14.50
fatty tuna, fresh uni, caviar and truffle
More about Southeast Asian Kitchen
Ganzo Sushi image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Ganzo Sushi

14811 Lyons rd suite 106, Delray Beach

Avg 4.5 (674 reviews)
Takeout
Special Nigiri Hamachi*$8.00
lime soy gel, serrano and micro cilantro
Special Nigiri Wagyu Beef*$13.00
truffle, yuzu soy, Himalaya salt and quail egg
Special Nigiri Foie Gras*$14.00
truffle, balsamic soy and red tobiko
More about Ganzo Sushi
Consumer pic

 

Coco Sushi Lounge And Bar

25 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nigiri$30.00
9 pieces of chef's sushi & spicy tuna roll
More about Coco Sushi Lounge And Bar
Lemongrass - Delray Beach image

 

Lemongrass - Delray Beach

420 E. Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scallop Special Nigiri.$9.00
yuzu pesto, sea salt, truffle and caviar
More about Lemongrass - Delray Beach
Yellowtail, Modern Asian Cuisine and Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Yellowtail, Modern Asian Cuisine and Sushi

7959 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4.1 (695 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nigiri
More about Yellowtail, Modern Asian Cuisine and Sushi

