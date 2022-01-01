Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Delray Beach

Go
Delray Beach restaurants
Toast

Delray Beach restaurants that serve pies

Pizzeria Sophia image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Pizzeria Sophia

15065 FL-7 #400, Delray Beach

Avg 4.6 (57 reviews)
Takeout
Lg Joey’s Sunday Pie$24.00
Shredded Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Meatballs, Pepperoncini, Ricota, Parmesan, Fresh Basil
Sm Joey’s Sunday Pie$14.00
Shredded Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Meatballs, Pepperoncini, Ricota, Parmesan, Fresh Basil
Lg Jersey Tomato Pie$20.00
( Upside Down Pie )
Shredded Mozzarella topped with Tomato Sauce, Parmesan & Oregano
More about Pizzeria Sophia
Farmhouse Delray image

 

Farmhouse Delray

204 East Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$10.00
More about Farmhouse Delray

