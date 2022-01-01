Pies in Delray Beach
Delray Beach restaurants that serve pies
More about Pizzeria Sophia
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Pizzeria Sophia
15065 FL-7 #400, Delray Beach
|Lg Joey’s Sunday Pie
|$24.00
Shredded Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Meatballs, Pepperoncini, Ricota, Parmesan, Fresh Basil
|Sm Joey’s Sunday Pie
|$14.00
Shredded Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Meatballs, Pepperoncini, Ricota, Parmesan, Fresh Basil
|Lg Jersey Tomato Pie
|$20.00
( Upside Down Pie )
Shredded Mozzarella topped with Tomato Sauce, Parmesan & Oregano