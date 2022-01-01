Salad rolls in Delray Beach

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Southeast Asian Kitchen image

 

Southeast Asian Kitchen

16950 Jog Road suite 101S, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sashimi Salad Roll-$17.95
spring mix, cucumbers, beet root and peppers wrapped in rice paper and topped with spicy tuna, salmon, white fish, orange, tomatoes, scallions and sesame seeds
More about Southeast Asian Kitchen
Ganzo Sushi image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Ganzo Sushi

14811 Lyons rd suite 106, Delray Beach

Avg 4.5 (674 reviews)
Takeout
Sashimi Salad Roll*$19.00
spring mix, cucumber, beet root, peppers wrapped with rice paper topped with spicy tuna, salmon, white fish, orange, tomatoes, scallions and sesame seeds
More about Ganzo Sushi
Lemongrass - Delray Beach image

 

Lemongrass - Delray Beach

420 E. Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sashimi Salad Rolls.$19.00
spring mix, cucumber and beet root, wrapped in rice paper and topped with spicy tuna, salmon, white fish, orange, tomatoes, scallions and sesame seeds
More about Lemongrass - Delray Beach

