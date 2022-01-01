Salmon rolls in Delray Beach
Delray Beach restaurants that serve salmon rolls
More about Southeast Asian Kitchen
Southeast Asian Kitchen
16950 Jog Road suite 101S, Delray Beach
|Salmon Roll-
|$7.95
|Salmon Skin Roll-
|$9.95
crispy salmon skin, scallions and cucumber I/O
|Salmon California Roll-
|$10.95
salmon, cucumber, avocado, i/o with masago and sesame seeds
More about Ganzo Sushi
SUSHI • RAMEN
Ganzo Sushi
14811 Lyons rd suite 106, Delray Beach
|Salmon Skin Roll*
|$9.00
crispy salmon skins, scallions, cucumber, i/o sesame seeds
|Salmon Roll*
|$9.00
salmon and scallions wrapped with seaweed outside
More about Coco Sushi Lounge And Bar
Coco Sushi Lounge And Bar
25 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$8.00
|Salmon Skin & Cucumber Roll
|$8.00
|Salmon Roll
|$7.00