Sashimi salad in Delray Beach

Southeast Asian Kitchen
16950 Jog Road suite 101S, Delray Beach
|Sashimi Salad Roll-
|$17.95
spring mix, cucumbers, beet root and peppers wrapped in rice paper and topped with spicy tuna, salmon, white fish, orange, tomatoes, scallions and sesame seeds
SUSHI • RAMEN
Ganzo Sushi
14811 Lyons rd suite 106, Delray Beach
|Sashimi Salad Roll*
|$19.00
spring mix, cucumber, beet root, peppers wrapped with rice paper topped with spicy tuna, salmon, white fish, orange, tomatoes, scallions and sesame seeds