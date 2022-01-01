Scallops in Delray Beach
Delray Beach restaurants that serve scallops
More about Brule Bistro
SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Brule Bistro
200 NE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach
|Scallops
|$36.00
More about Southeast Asian Kitchen
Southeast Asian Kitchen
16950 Jog Road suite 101S, Delray Beach
|Scallop-
|$7.00
|Scallop Nigiri Special
|$8.50
salted yuzu pesto, truffle and caviar
|Jumbo Sea Scallop Drunken Noodles-
|$29.95
jumbo scallops, red onions, scallions, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, garlic, basil and pasta noodles
More about Ganzo Sushi
SUSHI • RAMEN
Ganzo Sushi
14811 Lyons rd suite 106, Delray Beach
|Spicy Scallop*
|$8.00
|Hotate Scallop*
|$19.00
thinly sliced fresh scallops, caviar, truffles infused oil served with yuzu sauce
|Scallop*
|$6.00
More about Brighton Beach Bagel & Bakery
BAGELS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Brighton Beach Bagel & Bakery
14587 S Military Trail, Delray Beach
|Fried Scallop App
|$9.99
More about Coco Sushi Lounge And Bar
Coco Sushi Lounge And Bar
25 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach
|Spicy Scallop H/R
|$12.00
|Golden Scallop
|$18.00
California roll topped with dynamite scallops, masago & eel sauce
|Spicy Scallop Roll
|$12.00
More about Lemongrass - Delray Beach
Lemongrass - Delray Beach
420 E. Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
|Scallop Special Nigiri.
|$9.00
yuzu pesto, sea salt, truffle and caviar
|Hotate Scallop.
|$20.00
thinly sliced fresh scallops, caviar, truffles infused with yuzu sauce