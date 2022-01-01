Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Delray Beach

Delray Beach restaurants
Toast

Delray Beach restaurants that serve scallops

Brule Bistro image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Brule Bistro

200 NE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4.4 (713 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Scallops$36.00
More about Brule Bistro
Rose's Daughter image

PASTA

Rose's Daughter

169 North East 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach

Avg 4.1 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Scallop$32.00
More about Rose's Daughter
Southeast Asian Kitchen image

 

Southeast Asian Kitchen

16950 Jog Road suite 101S, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Scallop-$7.00
Scallop Nigiri Special$8.50
salted yuzu pesto, truffle and caviar
Jumbo Sea Scallop Drunken Noodles-$29.95
jumbo scallops, red onions, scallions, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, garlic, basil and pasta noodles
More about Southeast Asian Kitchen
Ganzo Sushi image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Ganzo Sushi

14811 Lyons rd suite 106, Delray Beach

Avg 4.5 (674 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Scallop*$8.00
Hotate Scallop*$19.00
thinly sliced fresh scallops, caviar, truffles infused oil served with yuzu sauce
Scallop*$6.00
More about Ganzo Sushi
Brighton Beach Bagel & Bakery image

BAGELS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Brighton Beach Bagel & Bakery

14587 S Military Trail, Delray Beach

Avg 4 (58 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Scallop App$9.99
More about Brighton Beach Bagel & Bakery
Consumer pic

 

Coco Sushi Lounge And Bar

25 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Scallop H/R$12.00
Golden Scallop$18.00
California roll topped with dynamite scallops, masago & eel sauce
Spicy Scallop Roll$12.00
More about Coco Sushi Lounge And Bar
Item pic

 

Lemongrass - Delray Beach

420 E. Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scallop Special Nigiri.$9.00
yuzu pesto, sea salt, truffle and caviar
Hotate Scallop.$20.00
thinly sliced fresh scallops, caviar, truffles infused with yuzu sauce
More about Lemongrass - Delray Beach
Yellowtail, Modern Asian Cuisine and Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Yellowtail, Modern Asian Cuisine and Sushi

7959 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4.1 (695 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jumbo Sea Scallops$36.00
More about Yellowtail, Modern Asian Cuisine and Sushi

