Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp fried rice in
Delray Beach
/
Delray Beach
/
Shrimp Fried Rice
Delray Beach restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice
Southeast Asian Kitchen
16950 Jog Road suite 101S, Delray Beach
No reviews yet
Shrimp Fried Rice-
$14.95
More about Southeast Asian Kitchen
SUSHI • RAMEN
Ganzo Sushi
14811 Lyons rd suite 106, Delray Beach
Avg 4.5
(674 reviews)
Grilled Shrimps Fried Rice*
$18.00
edamame, onion, scallions, broccoli, carrots
(gf )
More about Ganzo Sushi
Browse other tasty dishes in Delray Beach
Italian Salad
Arugula Salad
Chicken Parmesan
Lobster Rolls
Lasagna
Meatball Subs
Fettuccine Alfredo
Steamed Dumplings
More near Delray Beach to explore
Boca Raton
Avg 4.4
(96 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
Avg 4.4
(94 restaurants)
West Palm Beach
Avg 4.3
(87 restaurants)
Lake Worth
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
Avg 4.1
(27 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Wellington
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Palm Beach
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Miami
Avg 4.3
(831 restaurants)
Clewiston
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(88 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4
(15 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1543 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(534 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(331 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(259 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston