Shrimp tempura in Delray Beach

Delray Beach restaurants
Delray Beach restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Prime 7 at Seven Bridges image

 

Prime 7 at Seven Bridges

16701 CABERNET DRIVE, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
HR-SHRIMP TEMPURA$7.00
SHRIMP TEMPURA$10.00
"shrimp tempura, spicy mayo, sesame seeds"
More about Prime 7 at Seven Bridges
Item pic

 

Southeast Asian Kitchen

16950 Jog Road suite 101S, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll-$10.95
shrimp tempura and cucumber i/o with sesame seeds on top
Japanese Shrimp Tempura-$11.95
3 pieces of japanese fried shrimps, sweet potatoes and zucchini
More about Southeast Asian Kitchen
Ganzo Sushi image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Ganzo Sushi

14811 Lyons rd suite 106, Delray Beach

Avg 4.5 (674 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll*$13.00
Kids Shrimp Tempura$10.99
Include
- Steam broccoli
- Steam carrots
- Cheese stick
- Fruits
- French Fries
- Rice
Japanese Shrimps Tempura (3)*$13.00
Japanese tempura style fried shrimps (3), sweet potatoes, enoki mushrooms and broccoli
More about Ganzo Sushi
Consumer pic

 

Coco Sushi Lounge And Bar

25 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tempura H/R$10.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll$11.00
More about Coco Sushi Lounge And Bar
Item pic

 

Lemongrass - Delray Beach

420 E. Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
shrimp tempura and cucumber i/o with sesame seeds on top
Kid Shrimp Tempura.$9.99
Japanese Shrimp Tempura.$13.00
japanese fried shrimps, sweet potato, and broccoli tempura style
More about Lemongrass - Delray Beach

