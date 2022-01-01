Stromboli in Delray Beach
Delray Beach restaurants that serve stromboli
4 Brothers Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
7323 West Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
|Lg Stromboli
|$20.99
|Med Stromboli
|$12.99
Sal's Italian Ristorante
4801 Linton Blvd #12a, Delray Beach
|Sm Stromboli
|$12.99
Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
|Lg Stromboli
|$22.99
Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
|Small Meat Lovers Stromboli
|$14.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Ham, Bacon , Cheese and Side Sauce
Frankie's Pizza | Wings - Delray
130 S Congress Ave, Delray Beach
|Stromboli
|$13.99
Our pizza dough filled with mozzarella cheese, topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, touch of marinara sauce and sprinkled with Parmesan herb mix and rolled and baked to perfection, then is smothered with our garlic sauce and more of flavorful Parmesan herb mix. Served with marinara sauce on side