Delray Beach restaurants you'll love
Must-try Delray Beach restaurants
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Over the Bridge Cafe
814 E Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Good Morning Wake-Up
|$14.00
|Bacon, Egg, And Cheese
|$7.00
|2 Eggs
|$3.00
4 Brothers Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
7323 West Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|10 Chicken Wings
|$13.50
|Fried Mozzarella
|$8.99
|Chef Salad
|$13.50
RAMEN • NOODLES
Ramen Lab Eatery Delray
25 NE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Shoyu Ramen
|$0.00
Chicken broth, lite soy sauce, soft boiled egg, scallion, bamboo shoot, kikurage mushroom and nori.
CHOICE OF: Chashu Pork Belly, Seasoned Ground Chicken, Korean Short Ribs OR Veggies
|Ramen Tonkotsu
|$18.00
Pork broth, Chashu pork belly, soft boiled egg, scallion, bamboo shoot, kikurage mushroom and nori
|Bao Bros Bun
|$0.00
Think of it as Asian Sliders...
Thank us later!
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Delray Beach
640 Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Yaki Udon
|$9.00
Ridiculously satisfying thick udon noodles with chicken, eggs and veggies in a savory sauce with a chili finish. Fire.
|Korean Twice Fried Wings
|$8.50
Sauced in garlic gochujang and topped with peanuts, sesame and cilantro.
|Yi-Yi's Chicken Dumplings
|$7.00
Our Auntie's classic recipe, wok-seared or steamed, served with a sweet soy dipping sauce.
PIZZA • PASTA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Sal's Italian Ristorante - Sals Delray
4801 Linton Blvd #12a, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings (10)
|$15.99
Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing. BBQ, Mild, Sals Famous Hot n Spicy, or Garlic Parmesan
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$20.99
Chicken breast lightly breaded, baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
|16" Pizza
|$16.99
Fresh pizza dough, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Add toppings to create a custom pizza just for you!
The Sicilian Oven - Delray
8862 West Atlantic Avenue C-1, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|SM Sicilian Salad
|$13.00
Romaine lettuce, garbanzo beans, red onion, celery, shaved parmesan, candied walnuts, roasted red peppers, in a balsamic vinaigrette
|SM Wood Fired Wings (10)
|$16.00
Marinated in fresh lemon juice, olive oil, salt, pepper, rosemary, & garlic for a minimum of 24 hours. Topped with caramelized onions, Bread garnish
|LG Sicilian Salad
|$17.00
Romaine lettuce, garbanzo beans, red onion, celery, shaved parmesan, candied walnuts, roasted red peppers, in a balsamic vinaigrette
SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Brule Bistro
200 NE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$12.00
|Kid Pasta
|$8.00
|Crispy Broccoli
|$12.00
Amar Bakery Delray - 526 E Atlantic Ave
526 E Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Chicken Kebab Sandwich
|$12.00
Marinated chicken breast, toum garlic whip, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes on a pita bread.
|Kafta Kebab Sandwich
|$14.00
Charbroiled ground beef and lamb kebab, hummus, parsley, onions, sumac, tomatoes, pickles on a pita bread.
|Halva brownies
|$4.00
MIA Kitchen and Bar
7901 W Atlantic Ave,Ste 101, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Fire Roasted Artichokes
|$17.00
cici's breadcrumbs, parmesan, garlic, lemon zest aioli
|Pork Belly Fried Rice
|$31.00
pickled pepper, cilantro, scallion, smoky aioli, soy glaze, sunny side egg
|Grilled Caesar
|$14.00
crushed brioche, parmesan, lemon, house caesar
Batch Gastropub - Delray
14813 Lyons Road, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Mac Attack
|$14.00
Gnocchi Mac, Aged Gruyere Cheese, & Spicy "Dorito Dust"
|Buffalo Chicken Nachos
|$14.00
Pulled Chicken, Cherrywood-Smoked Cheddar, Red Onion, Roasted Tomatoes, Jalapeno, Ranch, Scallion
|Kale & Quinoa (CHOOSE YOUR PROTEIN)
|$12.50
Grilled Shrimp, Crispy Bacon, Dried Tart Cherries, Roasted Corn, Ricotta Salata, Lemon Vinaigrette
Two Fat BrEGGfast
32 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|The Burri"two"
|$10.99
Soft Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Home Fries, Zesty Aioli, Choice of Bacon, Sausage or Veggie Style Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
|The BAE
|$11.99
Bacon, Avocado & Soft Scrambled Eggs on Choice of Plain or Everything Croissant
|The Fat Biscuit
|$9.99
Egg Soufflé, American Cheese, Choice of Bacon or Sausage on a Buttermilk Biscuit
The Grille at The Bridges
8576 Golden Gate Blvd, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|California Club
|$15.00
3-layer multi-grain toast, carved turkey, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
Three crispy tenders served with a side of French fries.
|Greek Salad
|$12.00
Romaine, feta, cucumber, green pepper tomato, kalamata olives, grape leaf, pepperoncini, onion, mint, greek dressing
SALADS • SANDWICHES
In Good Taste Cafe and Catering
1445 N Congress Ave, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|The Edisto
|$13.95
Shaved Roast Beef, Organic Greens, Tomatoes, Smoked Gouda, Roasted Garlic Horseradish Aioli on Baguette
|The Sullivan
|$12.95
All White Albacore Tuna, Organic Greens, Shredded Carrots and Tomatoes on Spinach Wrap
|The Bull
|$15.25
Imported Ham, Proscuitto, Genoa Salami, Provolone, Olive Tapenade, Organic Greens, Tomatoes, Pesto Aioli on Baguette
Dos Amigos Tacos
14917 Lyons Rd., Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Baja Shrimp Taco
|$5.50
Seared shrimp, chipotle aioli, citrus slaw, guacamole & Pico de Gallo (Flour Tortilla)
|Buffalo Chicken Taco
|$5.50
Crispy chicken tenderloin, tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with a carrot & celery slaw with blue cheese dressing (Cheese Crusted Flour Tortilla)
|Burrito Bowl
|$9.50
Cilantro rice, black beans, Pico de Gallo, shredded cheese and crema. Served with your choice of protein or vegetables.
Snow Bunny
1914 Northeast 5th Avenue, Boca Raton
|Popular items
|Poke Nacho
|$16.95
tuna, salmon, avocado, cilantro, seaweed salad, red onions, spicy aioli and jalapenos over crispy wonton chips
|Lavender Milk Tea
|$5.75
|Lychee Tea
|$6.00
PASTA
Rose's Daughter
169 North East 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Gorgonzola Salad
|$12.00
|Pizza Hawaiian
|$17.00
|House Bread
|$5.00
Terra Fiamma Restaurant - West Delray
9169 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Family To Go
|$49.99
Feeds up to four
|Caesar
|$0.00
Classic Caesar with house-made croutons, parmigiana Reggiano.
|Fire Oven Roasted Wings
|$15.00
Choice of Caramelized onions with Rosemary marinated
Creme Bistro - 410 E Linton blvd
410 E Linton blvd, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Green Island
|$9.75
Apple Juice, Kale, Banana, Pineapple, Grapes
|Caprese
|$13.75
Prosciutto, Mozarella, Pesto, Baby Arugula, Tomato, Balsamic Glaze & Olive Oil
|Pineapple Açai Bowl
|$12.75
Açai Sorbet, Peanut Butter, Maple Pecan Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Pineapple, Honey & Roasted Almonds
Amar Bistro Delray
522 E Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|BABA GHANNOUJ
|$14.00
Charred Eggplant puree, tahini, lemon
|SAMBOUSEK
|$12.00
Meat pies, pine nuts, pomegranate molasses.
|CHICKEN SHISH TAOUK
|$29.00
Charbroiled marinated chicken breast kebab, toum garlic whip, served with rice
Prime 7 at Seven Bridges - 16701 CABERNET DRIVE
16701 CABERNET DRIVE, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|DRAGON
|$15.00
shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, tempura flakes & spicy mayo
|TUNA CRISP
|$12.00
crispy rice topped with spicy tuna & jalapeño
|NEW SCOTTISH SALMÓN
|$22.00
COUS COUS, MAITAKE MUSHROOMS, SCALLIONS, MUSTARD SAUCE.
Southeast Asian Kitchen
16950 Jog Road suite 101S, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Pad Si Ew-
|$16.95
thin rice noodles, broccoli, bean sprouts, scallions and eggs in a seasoning sweet soy sauce
|Mongolian Beef-
|$20.95
thinly sliced tender crispy beef and scallions marinated with our sweet mongolian sauce
|Edamame-
|$5.95
boiled japanese soybeans sprinkled with salt
SUSHI • RAMEN
Ganzo
14811 Lyons rd suite 106, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|House Green Salad*
|$8.00
Spring mix, carrots, beets, tomatoes, cucumbers and topped with crispy noodles
|JB Roll*
|$9.00
salmon, cream cheese, scallions i/o sesame seeds
|Gyoza Pork*
|$8.00
Steamed or pan fried pork dumpling
BAGELS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Brighton Beach Bagel & Bakery
14587 S Military Trail, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Ham Egg Chz
|$7.28
|Egg & Cheese
|$5.99
|ET
|$1.45
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Frankie's Pizza | Wings - Delray - 130 S Congress Ave
130 S Congress Ave, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Mighty Meaty Pizza
Our home made dough topped with our pizza sauce made with fresh vegetables, herbs and spices. Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, meatballs, ham, sausage, bacon and extra cheese
|Cheese Pizza
|$0.00
Our home made dough daily topped with our pizza sauce made with fresh vegetables, herbs and spices and the best mozzarella cheese on the market. Add your favorite toppings.
|Buffalo Chicken
Our home made dough covered with chicken, provolone cheese, drizzled with buffalo sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese and baked to perfection and the garnished with more buffalo sauce
Coco Sushi Lounge And Bar - 25 NE 2nd Ave, Suite #208
25 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Out of Control
|$16.00
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, tempura flakes, scallions, wrapped in soy paper, topped with avocado, four kinds of tobiko, spicy mayo, kimchee & eel sauce
|Tsunami
|$17.00
Spicy yellowtail, asparagus, jalapeno, topped with spicy tuna, avocado & tempura flakes
|Lobster & Shrimp Wonton Soup
|$9.00
Homemade lobster and shrimp wonton, bok choy, garlic and scallions
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Pizzeria Sophia
15065 FL-7 #400, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Lg Sophia Salad
|$11.00
Mixed Romaine and Radicchio, Bell Peppers, Chickpeas, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Serve with a Side of Homemade Parmesan Vinaigrette
|Meatball App
|$9.50
Two Large Homemade all Beef Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, Ricotta and Fresh Basil
|Lg Hawaiian Pizza
|$25.00
Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple
Yama
200 NE 2nd Ave,Ste 110, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Tuna
|$6.00
Tuna
|Tom Kha
|$9.00
Coconut base soup with lemongrass, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and lime leaves.
|Mexican Roll
|$12.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, and lettuce topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Lemongrass - Delray Beach
420 E. Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice Pop.
|$15.00
spicy tuna and jalapeno, served on top of bite size crispy sushi rice and garnished with black tobiko
|Sex on the Moon.
|$18.00
shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, scallions, eel, masago, seeds i/o with tuna and tempura flakes on top
|Thai Spring Roll.
|$8.00
stuffed with vegetables and fried to a crisp served with a sweet sauce
Bambinis Garden Pizzeria
14466 South Military Trail, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Wings
|$12.99
10 Chicken wings tossed in a sauce of your choice
|18" Cheese Pie
|$17.99
|20" Cheese Pie
|$19.99
DEATH BY PIZZA
528 Northeast 2nd Street, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|REDRUM
|$28.00
ezzo’s pepperoni, house pickled jalapenos, sweet sauce, mozzarella & honey
|BOZO
|$28.00
bolognese, whipped ricotta, basil & mozzarella cheese
|CRYPTONITE
|$26.00
*vodka sauce, basil & mozzarella (*vodka sauce contains pancetta)