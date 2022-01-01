Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Delray Beach restaurants you'll love

Delray Beach restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Delray Beach

Must-try Delray Beach restaurants

Over the Bridge Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Over the Bridge Cafe

814 E Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4 (91 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Good Morning Wake-Up$14.00
Bacon, Egg, And Cheese$7.00
2 Eggs$3.00
More about Over the Bridge Cafe
4 Brothers Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria image

 

4 Brothers Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

7323 West Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10 Chicken Wings$13.50
Fried Mozzarella$8.99
Chef Salad$13.50
More about 4 Brothers Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
Ramen Lab Eatery Delray image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Ramen Lab Eatery Delray

25 NE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4.5 (909 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shoyu Ramen$0.00
Chicken broth, lite soy sauce, soft boiled egg, scallion, bamboo shoot, kikurage mushroom and nori.
CHOICE OF: Chashu Pork Belly, Seasoned Ground Chicken, Korean Short Ribs OR Veggies
Ramen Tonkotsu$18.00
Pork broth, Chashu pork belly, soft boiled egg, scallion, bamboo shoot, kikurage mushroom and nori
Bao Bros Bun$0.00
Think of it as Asian Sliders...
Thank us later!
More about Ramen Lab Eatery Delray
Hawkers Asian Street Food image

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Delray Beach

640 Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4.6 (829 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Yaki Udon$9.00
Ridiculously satisfying thick udon noodles with chicken, eggs and veggies in a savory sauce with a chili finish. Fire.
Korean Twice Fried Wings$8.50
Sauced in garlic gochujang and topped with peanuts, sesame and cilantro.
Yi-Yi's Chicken Dumplings$7.00
Our Auntie's classic recipe, wok-seared or steamed, served with a sweet soy dipping sauce.
More about Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Delray Beach
Sal's Italian Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Sal's Italian Ristorante - Sals Delray

4801 Linton Blvd #12a, Delray Beach

Avg 4.4 (404 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings (10)$15.99
Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing. BBQ, Mild, Sals Famous Hot n Spicy, or Garlic Parmesan
Chicken Parmigiana$20.99
Chicken breast lightly breaded, baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
16" Pizza$16.99
Fresh pizza dough, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Add toppings to create a custom pizza just for you!
More about Sal's Italian Ristorante - Sals Delray
Consumer pic

 

The Sicilian Oven - Delray

8862 West Atlantic Avenue C-1, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
SM Sicilian Salad$13.00
Romaine lettuce, garbanzo beans, red onion, celery, shaved parmesan, candied walnuts, roasted red peppers, in a balsamic vinaigrette
SM Wood Fired Wings (10)$16.00
Marinated in fresh lemon juice, olive oil, salt, pepper, rosemary, & garlic for a minimum of 24 hours. Topped with caramelized onions, Bread garnish
LG Sicilian Salad$17.00
Romaine lettuce, garbanzo beans, red onion, celery, shaved parmesan, candied walnuts, roasted red peppers, in a balsamic vinaigrette
More about The Sicilian Oven - Delray
Brule Bistro image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Brule Bistro

200 NE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4.4 (713 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Kid Cheeseburger$12.00
Kid Pasta$8.00
Crispy Broccoli$12.00
More about Brule Bistro
Main pic

 

Amar Bakery Delray - 526 E Atlantic Ave

526 E Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Kebab Sandwich$12.00
Marinated chicken breast, toum garlic whip, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes on a pita bread.
Kafta Kebab Sandwich$14.00
Charbroiled ground beef and lamb kebab, hummus, parsley, onions, sumac, tomatoes, pickles on a pita bread.
Halva brownies$4.00
More about Amar Bakery Delray - 526 E Atlantic Ave
Consumer pic

 

MIA Kitchen and Bar

7901 W Atlantic Ave,Ste 101, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fire Roasted Artichokes$17.00
cici's breadcrumbs, parmesan, garlic, lemon zest aioli
Pork Belly Fried Rice$31.00
pickled pepper, cilantro, scallion, smoky aioli, soy glaze, sunny side egg
Grilled Caesar$14.00
crushed brioche, parmesan, lemon, house caesar
More about MIA Kitchen and Bar
Batch Gastropub image

 

Batch Gastropub - Delray

14813 Lyons Road, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mac Attack$14.00
Gnocchi Mac, Aged Gruyere Cheese, & Spicy "Dorito Dust"
Buffalo Chicken Nachos$14.00
Pulled Chicken, Cherrywood-Smoked Cheddar, Red Onion, Roasted Tomatoes, Jalapeno, Ranch, Scallion
Kale & Quinoa (CHOOSE YOUR PROTEIN)$12.50
Grilled Shrimp, Crispy Bacon, Dried Tart Cherries, Roasted Corn, Ricotta Salata, Lemon Vinaigrette
More about Batch Gastropub - Delray
Two Fat BrEGGfast image

 

Two Fat BrEGGfast

32 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Burri"two"$10.99
Soft Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Home Fries, Zesty Aioli, Choice of Bacon, Sausage or Veggie Style Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
The BAE$11.99
Bacon, Avocado & Soft Scrambled Eggs on Choice of Plain or Everything Croissant
The Fat Biscuit$9.99
Egg Soufflé, American Cheese, Choice of Bacon or Sausage on a Buttermilk Biscuit
More about Two Fat BrEGGfast
The Grille at The Bridges image

 

The Grille at The Bridges

8576 Golden Gate Blvd, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
California Club$15.00
3-layer multi-grain toast, carved turkey, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise
Chicken Tenders$8.00
Three crispy tenders served with a side of French fries.
Greek Salad$12.00
Romaine, feta, cucumber, green pepper tomato, kalamata olives, grape leaf, pepperoncini, onion, mint, greek dressing
More about The Grille at The Bridges
In Good Taste Cafe and Catering image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

In Good Taste Cafe and Catering

1445 N Congress Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4.5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Edisto$13.95
Shaved Roast Beef, Organic Greens, Tomatoes, Smoked Gouda, Roasted Garlic Horseradish Aioli on Baguette
The Sullivan$12.95
All White Albacore Tuna, Organic Greens, Shredded Carrots and Tomatoes on Spinach Wrap
The Bull$15.25
Imported Ham, Proscuitto, Genoa Salami, Provolone, Olive Tapenade, Organic Greens, Tomatoes, Pesto Aioli on Baguette
More about In Good Taste Cafe and Catering
Dos Amigos Tacos image

 

Dos Amigos Tacos

14917 Lyons Rd., Delray Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baja Shrimp Taco$5.50
Seared shrimp, chipotle aioli, citrus slaw, guacamole & Pico de Gallo (Flour Tortilla)
Buffalo Chicken Taco$5.50
Crispy chicken tenderloin, tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with a carrot & celery slaw with blue cheese dressing (Cheese Crusted Flour Tortilla)
Burrito Bowl$9.50
Cilantro rice, black beans, Pico de Gallo, shredded cheese and crema. Served with your choice of protein or vegetables.
More about Dos Amigos Tacos
Consumer pic

 

Snow Bunny

1914 Northeast 5th Avenue, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Poke Nacho$16.95
tuna, salmon, avocado, cilantro, seaweed salad, red onions, spicy aioli and jalapenos over crispy wonton chips
Lavender Milk Tea$5.75
Lychee Tea$6.00
More about Snow Bunny
Rose's Daughter image

PASTA

Rose's Daughter

169 North East 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach

Avg 4.1 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Gorgonzola Salad$12.00
Pizza Hawaiian$17.00
House Bread$5.00
More about Rose's Daughter
Terra Fiamma Restaurant image

 

Terra Fiamma Restaurant - West Delray

9169 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Family To Go$49.99
Feeds up to four
Caesar$0.00
Classic Caesar with house-made croutons, parmigiana Reggiano.
Fire Oven Roasted Wings$15.00
Choice of Caramelized onions with Rosemary marinated
More about Terra Fiamma Restaurant - West Delray
Consumer pic

 

Creme Bistro - 410 E Linton blvd

410 E Linton blvd, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Green Island$9.75
Apple Juice, Kale, Banana, Pineapple, Grapes
Caprese$13.75
Prosciutto, Mozarella, Pesto, Baby Arugula, Tomato, Balsamic Glaze & Olive Oil
Pineapple Açai Bowl$12.75
Açai Sorbet, Peanut Butter, Maple Pecan Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Pineapple, Honey & Roasted Almonds
More about Creme Bistro - 410 E Linton blvd
Amar image

 

Amar Bistro Delray

522 E Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BABA GHANNOUJ$14.00
Charred Eggplant puree, tahini, lemon
SAMBOUSEK$12.00
Meat pies, pine nuts, pomegranate molasses.
CHICKEN SHISH TAOUK$29.00
Charbroiled marinated chicken breast kebab, toum garlic whip, served with rice
More about Amar Bistro Delray
Prime 7 at Seven Bridges image

 

Prime 7 at Seven Bridges - 16701 CABERNET DRIVE

16701 CABERNET DRIVE, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
DRAGON$15.00
shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, tempura flakes & spicy mayo
TUNA CRISP$12.00
crispy rice topped with spicy tuna & jalapeño
NEW SCOTTISH SALMÓN$22.00
COUS COUS, MAITAKE MUSHROOMS, SCALLIONS, MUSTARD SAUCE.
More about Prime 7 at Seven Bridges - 16701 CABERNET DRIVE
Southeast Asian Kitchen image

 

Southeast Asian Kitchen

16950 Jog Road suite 101S, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pad Si Ew-$16.95
thin rice noodles, broccoli, bean sprouts, scallions and eggs in a seasoning sweet soy sauce
Mongolian Beef-$20.95
thinly sliced tender crispy beef and scallions marinated with our sweet mongolian sauce
Edamame-$5.95
boiled japanese soybeans sprinkled with salt
More about Southeast Asian Kitchen
Ganzo Sushi image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Ganzo

14811 Lyons rd suite 106, Delray Beach

Avg 4.5 (674 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Green Salad*$8.00
Spring mix, carrots, beets, tomatoes, cucumbers and topped with crispy noodles
JB Roll*$9.00
salmon, cream cheese, scallions i/o sesame seeds
Gyoza Pork*$8.00
Steamed or pan fried pork dumpling
More about Ganzo
Brighton Beach Bagel & Bakery image

BAGELS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Brighton Beach Bagel & Bakery

14587 S Military Trail, Delray Beach

Avg 4 (58 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ham Egg Chz$7.28
Egg & Cheese$5.99
ET$1.45
More about Brighton Beach Bagel & Bakery
Frankie's Pizza | Wings - Delray image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Frankie's Pizza | Wings - Delray - 130 S Congress Ave

130 S Congress Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4.4 (1413 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mighty Meaty Pizza
Our home made dough topped with our pizza sauce made with fresh vegetables, herbs and spices. Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, meatballs, ham, sausage, bacon and extra cheese
Cheese Pizza$0.00
Our home made dough daily topped with our pizza sauce made with fresh vegetables, herbs and spices and the best mozzarella cheese on the market. Add your favorite toppings.
Buffalo Chicken
Our home made dough covered with chicken, provolone cheese, drizzled with buffalo sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese and baked to perfection and the garnished with more buffalo sauce
More about Frankie's Pizza | Wings - Delray - 130 S Congress Ave
Consumer pic

 

Coco Sushi Lounge And Bar - 25 NE 2nd Ave, Suite #208

25 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Out of Control$16.00
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, tempura flakes, scallions, wrapped in soy paper, topped with avocado, four kinds of tobiko, spicy mayo, kimchee & eel sauce
Tsunami$17.00
Spicy yellowtail, asparagus, jalapeno, topped with spicy tuna, avocado & tempura flakes
Lobster & Shrimp Wonton Soup$9.00
Homemade lobster and shrimp wonton, bok choy, garlic and scallions
More about Coco Sushi Lounge And Bar - 25 NE 2nd Ave, Suite #208
Pizzeria Sophia image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Pizzeria Sophia

15065 FL-7 #400, Delray Beach

Avg 4.6 (57 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lg Sophia Salad$11.00
Mixed Romaine and Radicchio, Bell Peppers, Chickpeas, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Serve with a Side of Homemade Parmesan Vinaigrette
Meatball App$9.50
Two Large Homemade all Beef Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, Ricotta and Fresh Basil
Lg Hawaiian Pizza$25.00
Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple
More about Pizzeria Sophia
Consumer pic

 

Yama

200 NE 2nd Ave,Ste 110, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tuna$6.00
Tuna
Tom Kha$9.00
Coconut base soup with lemongrass, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and lime leaves.
Mexican Roll$12.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, and lettuce topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
More about Yama
Lemongrass - Delray Beach image

 

Lemongrass - Delray Beach

420 E. Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice Pop.$15.00
spicy tuna and jalapeno, served on top of bite size crispy sushi rice and garnished with black tobiko
Sex on the Moon.$18.00
shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, scallions, eel, masago, seeds i/o with tuna and tempura flakes on top
Thai Spring Roll.$8.00
stuffed with vegetables and fried to a crisp served with a sweet sauce
More about Lemongrass - Delray Beach
Consumer pic

 

Bambinis Garden Pizzeria

14466 South Military Trail, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wings$12.99
10 Chicken wings tossed in a sauce of your choice
18" Cheese Pie$17.99
20" Cheese Pie$19.99
More about Bambinis Garden Pizzeria
BG pic

 

DEATH BY PIZZA

528 Northeast 2nd Street, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
REDRUM$28.00
ezzo’s pepperoni, house pickled jalapenos, sweet sauce, mozzarella & honey
BOZO$28.00
bolognese, whipped ricotta, basil & mozzarella cheese
CRYPTONITE$26.00
*vodka sauce, basil & mozzarella (*vodka sauce contains pancetta)
More about DEATH BY PIZZA

