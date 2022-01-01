Tiramisu in Delray Beach
Delray Beach restaurants that serve tiramisu
4 Brothers Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
7323 West Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
|Tiramisu
|$7.50
PIZZA • PASTA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Sal's Italian Ristorante
4801 Linton Blvd #12a, Delray Beach
|Tiramisu
|$8.99
Made with marscapone and lady fingers dipped in espresso coffee, dusted with cocoa powder
The Sicilian Oven
8862 West Atlantic Avenue C-1, Delray Beach
|Tiramisu
|$9.00
Homemade, classic Italian dessert, espresso-soaked ladyfingers, mascarpone custard