Tuna rolls in Delray Beach
Delray Beach restaurants that serve tuna rolls
Southeast Asian Kitchen
16950 Jog Road suite 101S, Delray Beach
|Spicy Tuna Roll-
|$10.95
spicy tuna, kimchee sauce and scallions I/O sesame seeds
SUSHI • RAMEN
Ganzo Sushi
14811 Lyons rd suite 106, Delray Beach
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$12.10
chopped tuna, kimchee sauce, scallions, i/o sesame seeds
Coco Sushi Lounge And Bar
25 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$8.00
|Tuna Roll
|$7.00