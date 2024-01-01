Delray Beach restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Delray Beach restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Delray Beach

Must-try Delray Beach restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Deck 84

840 East Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SUNRISE ROLL$23.00
saku tuna, cucumber, shrimp tempura, topped with krab salad, pineapple salsa, coconut-mango sauce, fried shallots, crispy garlic chips, tobiko
GENERAL'S CAULIFLOWER$18.00
lightly-fried cauliflower, house teriyaki, toasted peanuts, sesame, furikake, scallions & basil
CHICKEN EMPANADAS (3)$14.00
pulled chicken, sofrito & cheddar cheese in a crispy shell; poblano crema, chimichurri, cilantro, queso fresco
Consumer pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

The Bridge Cafe Delray

814 E Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4 (91 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
LARGE Greek Yogurt BOWL$12.00
Build your own bowl - up to 3 toppings add additional toppings for $1 each
All-American Breakfast$16.00
Two eggs, any style, two strips of hickory smoked bacon, chicken apple sausage link, and a slice of toast. Choice of breakfast potatoes, tots, grits or fresh fruit.
Build Your Own Omelet$11.00
Don't see anything that suits you? Well let us build your omelet the way you want it.
Starting with 3 eggs and as many items as you wish
Comes with a slice of toast & choice of breakfast potatoes, tots, grits or fresh fruit.
Consumer pic

 

4 Brothers Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

7323 West Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meatballs (2)$5.99
Fried Mozzarella$10.50
16" Lg Cheese$17.99
Consumer pic

 

Lucilles Bad to the Bone BBQ - 9173 West Atlantic Avenue - Delray

9173 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
L Pork Sandwich$9.99
Slow Cooked & Seasoned to Perfection
Santafe Sal$18.99
Blackened Chicken, Tomatoes, Black Beans, Tortilla Chips, Corn, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce
1/2 Chicken$19.99
Rotisserie Chicken Seasoned to Perfection (All White Meat Add $1)
Ramen Lab Eatery Delray image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Ramen Lab Eatery Delray

25 NE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4.5 (909 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegan Ramen$15.95
Veggie broth, bok choy, cauliflower, beansprout, corn, scallion, kikurage mushroom, inari and soft tofu
5 Spice Duck Ramen$21.00
Family recipe five spice duck, bean sprouts, bok choy, garlic oil and micro cilantro
Miso Ramen$14.95
Chicken broth, miso, soft boiled egg, corn, scallion, bamboo shoot, kikurage mushroom and nori.
CHOICE OF: Chashu Pork Belly, Seasoned Ground Chicken, Korean Short Ribs OR Veggies
Banner pic

 

Papamigos - Delray Beach - Papamigos Delray Beach 3035 S Fed Hwy

3035 S Federal Hwy, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lala’s Street Corn$14.00
Corn Slathered in Mayo, Sour Cream, Topped with Crumbled Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Chipotle Mayo, Sriracha, Tajin
Quesadillas$12.00
14" Quesdilla loaded with Mozerella and Mexican Blend Cheese.
Birria Quesadilla$18.00
Birria Style Quesadilla
Mexican Style Beef, Melted Mozzarella Cheese, Cilantro/Onion, & Birria Oil
Served with Consome and Limes
BG pic

 

Damn Good Sweets -

8870 W Atlantic Ave Suite B2, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
White Chocolate Macadamia$4.00
Contains Dairy, Eggs, Wheat, Tree Nuts
Chocolate Chip$4.00
Contains Dairy, Eggs, Wheat,
8'' Chocolate$30.00
Sal's Italian Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Sal's Italian Ristorante - Sals Delray

4801 Linton Blvd #12a, Delray Beach

Avg 4.4 (404 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings (10)$16.00
Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing. BBQ, Mild, Sals Famous Hot n Spicy, or Garlic Parmesan
Chicken Parmigiana$23.00
Chicken breast lightly breaded, baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
Pasta Creation$0.00
Build your own pasta dish
Consumer pic

 

Delray Pizza

3025 South Federal Highway, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Drunken Grandma$27.00
fresh mozzarella, vodka sauce, cup n char pepperoni topped with shaved Romano and basil
Chicken Milano$0.00
chicken cutlet, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, basil and a balsamic drizzle
NY Cheese$17.00
mozzarella cheese and sauce
Consumer pic

 

Henry's Delray Beach -

16850 Jog Rd, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chopped Steak$28.95
Onions, Mushrooms, Red Wine Mushrooms Demi, Buttermilk Herb Whipped Potatoes, Broccoli
Mojo Grilled Chicken Chop$28.95
Chimichurri, served with Jasmine Rice and Green Beans
Henry's Cobb$19.95
Grilled Chicken, Boiled Egg, Tomato, Applewood Bacon, Avocado, Blue Cheese, Dijon Vinaigrette
Consumer pic

 

The Sicilian Oven - Delray

8862 West Atlantic Avenue C-1, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
LG Boss$21.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, Fresh Basil
SM Wood Fired Wings (10)$15.00
Marinated in fresh lemon juice, olive oil, salt, pepper, rosemary, & garlic for a minimum of 24 hours. Topped with caramelized onions, Bread garnish
Pasta A la Vodka$15.00
Pasta tossed in vodka based pink cream sauce with diced prosciutto
Consumer pic

 

Prime 7 at Seven Bridges

16701 Cabernet Drive, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Burger Bar$16.00
Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and house aioli served on a brioche bun
K Cheese Pizza$9.00
Mozzarella & Marinara
K Chicken Fingers$8.00
Choice of French fries or fresh fruit
Brule Bistro image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Brule Bistro

200 NE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4.4 (713 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Truffle Fries$10.00
Crispy Broccoli$12.00
House Bread$7.00
Consumer pic

 

MIA Kitchen and Bar

7901 W Atlantic Ave,Ste 101, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
ENTREE Lamb Meatballs$34.00
creamy parmesan polenta, pomodoro, pesto aioli
Coconut Shrimp Tacos$21.00
flour tortilla, smoky aioli, romaine, thai chili
Greens Salad$15.00
seasonal greens, red onion, tomato, gorgonzola, candied pecan, herb balsamic
Two Fat BrEGGfast image

 

Two Fat BrEGGfast

32 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Fat Biscuit$9.99
Egg Soufflé, American Cheese, Choice of Bacon or Sausage on a Buttermilk Biscuit
The Burri"two"$10.99
Soft Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Home Fries, Zesty Aioli, Choice of Bacon, Sausage or Veggie Style Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
The Piggy$12.99
Sizzling Pork Roll, Fried Egg, Hashbrowns, Ketchup, Monterey Jack & American Cheese on a Kaiser Roll
The Grille at The Bridges image

 

GG’s

8576 Golden Gate Blvd, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
GG's Burger$15.00
House special blend, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun
Summer Salad$14.00
Spinach, strawberries, blueberries, almonds, avocado, cucumber, goat cheese, champagne vinaigrette
Chicken Tenders$9.00
Three crispy tenders served with a side of French fries.
In Good Taste Cafe and Catering image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

In Good Taste Cafe and Catering

1445 N Congress Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4.5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Edisto$14.25
Shaved Roast Beef, Organic Greens, Tomatoes, Smoked Gouda, Roasted Garlic Horseradish Aioli on Baguette
The Palm$13.95
Slow Roasted Turkey, Organic Greens, Brie Cheese, Home-Made Tomato Jam on Baguette
The Sullivan$13.50
All White Albacore Tuna, Organic Greens, Shredded Carrots and Tomatoes on Spinach Wrap
Dos Amigos Tacos image

 

Dos Amigos Tacos - Delray Beach

14917 Lyons Rd., Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Baja Shrimp Taco$5.50
Seared shrimp, chipotle aioli, citrus slaw, guacamole & Pico de Gallo (Flour Tortilla)
Chicken Taco$4.50
Marinated chicken, shredded cheese, Pico de Gallo, crema & cilantro. (Flour Tortilla)
Crispy Grouper Taco$6.00
Crispy Grouper, chipotle aioli, citrus slaw, Pico de Gallo & avocado. (Flour Tortilla)
Consumer pic

 

Smoke Shack BBQ and Burgers - Delray

13900 Jog Road, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Black & Blue Burger$13.95
Black angus ground beef topped with blue cheese, black pepper, bacon, sautéed
onions & black truffle sauce
Mac N' Cheese$9.00
Cavatappi tossed in our homemade cheese sauce
Cheese Burger$9.95
Black Angus ground beed topped with your choice of cheese, greens, tomato, & onion
Consumer pic

 

Snow Bunny

1914 Northeast 5th Avenue, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sichuan Wonton$7.95
steamed chicken wontons, spicy chili crisp soy, cilantro and scallions
Bangkok Sticky Wings$12.95
roasted seasoning wings, sweet chili, scallions, cilantro and fried shallots
Chicken Katsu Bao$9.95
chicken katsu, spicy mayo, pickle, cilantro
Terra Fiamma Restaurant image

 

Terra Fiamma Restaurant - West Delray

9169 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Francese$0.00
Choice of Chicken, Veal or shrimp. Egg-battered, lemon white wine sauce. Served with the vegetable of the day.
Old School Meatballs$15.00
Our famous homemade meatballs and a scoop of ricotta.
Fire Oven Roasted Wings$14.00
Choice of Caramelized onions with Rosemary marinated
Consumer pic

 

Yellowtail Delray

7959 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rainbow Roll$16.00
tuna, salmon, white fish on the top of California roll
Pad Thai$0.00
Rice noodles, egg, ground peanuts, bean sprout, and scallions
Spicy Seafood Soup$12.00
spicy seafood broth with shrimp, scallops, squid and mushroom
Amar image

 

Amar Bistro Delray

522 E Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
FALAFEL$14.00
Fried chickpea croquettes, tahini, pickled turnips
MAKANEK$17.00
Sauteed spicy beef and lamb, sausages, lemon, pine nuts
FATAYER$12.00
Spinach pies with lemon and herbs
Southeast Asian Kitchen image

 

Southeast Asian Kitchen

16950 Jog Road suite 101S, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Edamame-$5.95
boiled japanese soybeans sprinkled with salt
Pad Si Ew-$16.95
thin rice noodles, broccoli, bean sprouts, scallions and eggs in a seasoning sweet soy sauce
Mongolian Beef-$20.95
thinly sliced tender crispy beef and scallions marinated with our sweet mongolian sauce
Ganzo Sushi image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Ganzo

14811 Lyons rd suite 106, Delray Beach

Avg 4.5 (674 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
House Green Salad*$8.00
Spring mix, carrots, beets, tomatoes, cucumbers and topped with crispy noodles
JB Roll*$9.00
salmon, cream cheese, scallions i/o sesame seeds
Gyoza Pork*$8.00
Steamed or pan fried pork dumpling
Banner pic

 

Skillets - Delray Beach

14859 Lyons Rd Suite F132, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Veggie Goat Cheese Omelet$15.25
Veggie Goat’s Cheese Omelet Mushrooms, Chives, Avocado, Spinach, Fresh Tomato, Goat’s Cheese. Sprinkled with fresh chopped Cilantro.
Corned Beef Hash Skillet$15.50
2 Eggs your way over homemade Corned Beef Hash. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone or Biscuit.
Spinach Mushroom Omelet$14.50
3 AA Whipped Eggs, Fresh Baby Spinach, Sauteed Mushrooms,Parmesan Cheese, Velvety Cream Sauce. With either Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup. Choice of Toast, Biscuit or Scone.
Consumer pic

 

Coco Sushi Lounge And Bar

25 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tsunami$17.00
Spicy yellowtail, asparagus, jalapeno, topped with spicy tuna, avocado & tempura flakes
Out of Control$16.00
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, tempura flakes, scallions, wrapped in soy paper, topped with avocado, four kinds of tobiko, spicy mayo, kimchee & eel sauce
Lobster & Shrimp Wonton Soup$9.00
Homemade lobster and shrimp wonton, bok choy, garlic and scallions
Pizzeria Sophia image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Pizzeria Sophia

15065 FL-7 #400, Delray Beach

Avg 4.6 (57 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lg NYC Pizza$19.00
Traditional Cheese Pizza
Tomato Sauce and shredded Mozzarella
Lg Sophia Salad$11.00
Mixed Romaine and Radicchio, Bell Peppers, Chickpeas, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Serve with a Side of Homemade Parmesan Vinaigrette
Sm Olympus$15.00
Shredded Mozzarella, Spinach, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Fresh Basil, EVOO
Consumer pic

 

Burt & Max's

9089 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spinach & Cheese Dip$16.00
Crispy tortilla chips and charred tomato salsa
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$15.00
Pepper jam glaze, crispy pancetta, jalapeño and goat cheese
Prime Special Blend Burger$19.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, challah bun and French fries
Consumer pic

 

Yama

200 NE 2nd Ave,Ste 110, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Umami Roll$22.00
Shrimp tempura and eel topped with spicy tuna, avocado, and eel sauce and spicy mayo
House Salad$6.00
Mixed green salad, carrots, and purple cabbage served with ginger dressing.
Tuna$6.00
Tuna
