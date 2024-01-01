Delray Beach restaurants you'll love
Must-try Delray Beach restaurants
Deck 84
840 East Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|SUNRISE ROLL
|$23.00
saku tuna, cucumber, shrimp tempura, topped with krab salad, pineapple salsa, coconut-mango sauce, fried shallots, crispy garlic chips, tobiko
|GENERAL'S CAULIFLOWER
|$18.00
lightly-fried cauliflower, house teriyaki, toasted peanuts, sesame, furikake, scallions & basil
|CHICKEN EMPANADAS (3)
|$14.00
pulled chicken, sofrito & cheddar cheese in a crispy shell; poblano crema, chimichurri, cilantro, queso fresco
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
The Bridge Cafe Delray
814 E Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|LARGE Greek Yogurt BOWL
|$12.00
Build your own bowl - up to 3 toppings add additional toppings for $1 each
|All-American Breakfast
|$16.00
Two eggs, any style, two strips of hickory smoked bacon, chicken apple sausage link, and a slice of toast. Choice of breakfast potatoes, tots, grits or fresh fruit.
|Build Your Own Omelet
|$11.00
Don't see anything that suits you? Well let us build your omelet the way you want it.
Starting with 3 eggs and as many items as you wish
Comes with a slice of toast & choice of breakfast potatoes, tots, grits or fresh fruit.
4 Brothers Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
7323 West Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Meatballs (2)
|$5.99
|Fried Mozzarella
|$10.50
|16" Lg Cheese
|$17.99
Lucilles Bad to the Bone BBQ - 9173 West Atlantic Avenue - Delray
9173 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|L Pork Sandwich
|$9.99
Slow Cooked & Seasoned to Perfection
|Santafe Sal
|$18.99
Blackened Chicken, Tomatoes, Black Beans, Tortilla Chips, Corn, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce
|1/2 Chicken
|$19.99
Rotisserie Chicken Seasoned to Perfection (All White Meat Add $1)
RAMEN • NOODLES
Ramen Lab Eatery Delray
25 NE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Vegan Ramen
|$15.95
Veggie broth, bok choy, cauliflower, beansprout, corn, scallion, kikurage mushroom, inari and soft tofu
|5 Spice Duck Ramen
|$21.00
Family recipe five spice duck, bean sprouts, bok choy, garlic oil and micro cilantro
|Miso Ramen
|$14.95
Chicken broth, miso, soft boiled egg, corn, scallion, bamboo shoot, kikurage mushroom and nori.
CHOICE OF: Chashu Pork Belly, Seasoned Ground Chicken, Korean Short Ribs OR Veggies
Papamigos - Delray Beach - Papamigos Delray Beach 3035 S Fed Hwy
3035 S Federal Hwy, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Lala’s Street Corn
|$14.00
Corn Slathered in Mayo, Sour Cream, Topped with Crumbled Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Chipotle Mayo, Sriracha, Tajin
|Quesadillas
|$12.00
14" Quesdilla loaded with Mozerella and Mexican Blend Cheese.
|Birria Quesadilla
|$18.00
Birria Style Quesadilla
Mexican Style Beef, Melted Mozzarella Cheese, Cilantro/Onion, & Birria Oil
Served with Consome and Limes
Damn Good Sweets -
8870 W Atlantic Ave Suite B2, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|White Chocolate Macadamia
|$4.00
Contains Dairy, Eggs, Wheat, Tree Nuts
|Chocolate Chip
|$4.00
Contains Dairy, Eggs, Wheat,
|8'' Chocolate
|$30.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Sal's Italian Ristorante - Sals Delray
4801 Linton Blvd #12a, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings (10)
|$16.00
Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing. BBQ, Mild, Sals Famous Hot n Spicy, or Garlic Parmesan
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$23.00
Chicken breast lightly breaded, baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
|Pasta Creation
|$0.00
Build your own pasta dish
Delray Pizza
3025 South Federal Highway, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Drunken Grandma
|$27.00
fresh mozzarella, vodka sauce, cup n char pepperoni topped with shaved Romano and basil
|Chicken Milano
|$0.00
chicken cutlet, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, basil and a balsamic drizzle
|NY Cheese
|$17.00
mozzarella cheese and sauce
Henry's Delray Beach -
16850 Jog Rd, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Chopped Steak
|$28.95
Onions, Mushrooms, Red Wine Mushrooms Demi, Buttermilk Herb Whipped Potatoes, Broccoli
|Mojo Grilled Chicken Chop
|$28.95
Chimichurri, served with Jasmine Rice and Green Beans
|Henry's Cobb
|$19.95
Grilled Chicken, Boiled Egg, Tomato, Applewood Bacon, Avocado, Blue Cheese, Dijon Vinaigrette
The Sicilian Oven - Delray
8862 West Atlantic Avenue C-1, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|LG Boss
|$21.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, Fresh Basil
|SM Wood Fired Wings (10)
|$15.00
Marinated in fresh lemon juice, olive oil, salt, pepper, rosemary, & garlic for a minimum of 24 hours. Topped with caramelized onions, Bread garnish
|Pasta A la Vodka
|$15.00
Pasta tossed in vodka based pink cream sauce with diced prosciutto
Prime 7 at Seven Bridges
16701 Cabernet Drive, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Burger Bar
|$16.00
Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and house aioli served on a brioche bun
|K Cheese Pizza
|$9.00
Mozzarella & Marinara
|K Chicken Fingers
|$8.00
Choice of French fries or fresh fruit
SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Brule Bistro
200 NE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Truffle Fries
|$10.00
|Crispy Broccoli
|$12.00
|House Bread
|$7.00
MIA Kitchen and Bar
7901 W Atlantic Ave,Ste 101, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|ENTREE Lamb Meatballs
|$34.00
creamy parmesan polenta, pomodoro, pesto aioli
|Coconut Shrimp Tacos
|$21.00
flour tortilla, smoky aioli, romaine, thai chili
|Greens Salad
|$15.00
seasonal greens, red onion, tomato, gorgonzola, candied pecan, herb balsamic
Two Fat BrEGGfast
32 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|The Fat Biscuit
|$9.99
Egg Soufflé, American Cheese, Choice of Bacon or Sausage on a Buttermilk Biscuit
|The Burri"two"
|$10.99
Soft Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Home Fries, Zesty Aioli, Choice of Bacon, Sausage or Veggie Style Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
|The Piggy
|$12.99
Sizzling Pork Roll, Fried Egg, Hashbrowns, Ketchup, Monterey Jack & American Cheese on a Kaiser Roll
GG’s
8576 Golden Gate Blvd, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|GG's Burger
|$15.00
House special blend, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun
|Summer Salad
|$14.00
Spinach, strawberries, blueberries, almonds, avocado, cucumber, goat cheese, champagne vinaigrette
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.00
Three crispy tenders served with a side of French fries.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
In Good Taste Cafe and Catering
1445 N Congress Ave, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|The Edisto
|$14.25
Shaved Roast Beef, Organic Greens, Tomatoes, Smoked Gouda, Roasted Garlic Horseradish Aioli on Baguette
|The Palm
|$13.95
Slow Roasted Turkey, Organic Greens, Brie Cheese, Home-Made Tomato Jam on Baguette
|The Sullivan
|$13.50
All White Albacore Tuna, Organic Greens, Shredded Carrots and Tomatoes on Spinach Wrap
Dos Amigos Tacos - Delray Beach
14917 Lyons Rd., Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Baja Shrimp Taco
|$5.50
Seared shrimp, chipotle aioli, citrus slaw, guacamole & Pico de Gallo (Flour Tortilla)
|Chicken Taco
|$4.50
Marinated chicken, shredded cheese, Pico de Gallo, crema & cilantro. (Flour Tortilla)
|Crispy Grouper Taco
|$6.00
Crispy Grouper, chipotle aioli, citrus slaw, Pico de Gallo & avocado. (Flour Tortilla)
Smoke Shack BBQ and Burgers - Delray
13900 Jog Road, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Black & Blue Burger
|$13.95
Black angus ground beef topped with blue cheese, black pepper, bacon, sautéed
onions & black truffle sauce
|Mac N' Cheese
|$9.00
Cavatappi tossed in our homemade cheese sauce
|Cheese Burger
|$9.95
Black Angus ground beed topped with your choice of cheese, greens, tomato, & onion
Snow Bunny
1914 Northeast 5th Avenue, Boca Raton
|Popular items
|Sichuan Wonton
|$7.95
steamed chicken wontons, spicy chili crisp soy, cilantro and scallions
|Bangkok Sticky Wings
|$12.95
roasted seasoning wings, sweet chili, scallions, cilantro and fried shallots
|Chicken Katsu Bao
|$9.95
chicken katsu, spicy mayo, pickle, cilantro
Terra Fiamma Restaurant - West Delray
9169 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Francese
|$0.00
Choice of Chicken, Veal or shrimp. Egg-battered, lemon white wine sauce. Served with the vegetable of the day.
|Old School Meatballs
|$15.00
Our famous homemade meatballs and a scoop of ricotta.
|Fire Oven Roasted Wings
|$14.00
Choice of Caramelized onions with Rosemary marinated
Yellowtail Delray
7959 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Rainbow Roll
|$16.00
tuna, salmon, white fish on the top of California roll
|Pad Thai
|$0.00
Rice noodles, egg, ground peanuts, bean sprout, and scallions
|Spicy Seafood Soup
|$12.00
spicy seafood broth with shrimp, scallops, squid and mushroom
Amar Bistro Delray
522 E Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|FALAFEL
|$14.00
Fried chickpea croquettes, tahini, pickled turnips
|MAKANEK
|$17.00
Sauteed spicy beef and lamb, sausages, lemon, pine nuts
|FATAYER
|$12.00
Spinach pies with lemon and herbs
Southeast Asian Kitchen
16950 Jog Road suite 101S, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Edamame-
|$5.95
boiled japanese soybeans sprinkled with salt
|Pad Si Ew-
|$16.95
thin rice noodles, broccoli, bean sprouts, scallions and eggs in a seasoning sweet soy sauce
|Mongolian Beef-
|$20.95
thinly sliced tender crispy beef and scallions marinated with our sweet mongolian sauce
SUSHI • RAMEN
Ganzo
14811 Lyons rd suite 106, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|House Green Salad*
|$8.00
Spring mix, carrots, beets, tomatoes, cucumbers and topped with crispy noodles
|JB Roll*
|$9.00
salmon, cream cheese, scallions i/o sesame seeds
|Gyoza Pork*
|$8.00
Steamed or pan fried pork dumpling
Skillets - Delray Beach
14859 Lyons Rd Suite F132, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Veggie Goat Cheese Omelet
|$15.25
Veggie Goat’s Cheese Omelet Mushrooms, Chives, Avocado, Spinach, Fresh Tomato, Goat’s Cheese. Sprinkled with fresh chopped Cilantro.
|Corned Beef Hash Skillet
|$15.50
2 Eggs your way over homemade Corned Beef Hash. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone or Biscuit.
|Spinach Mushroom Omelet
|$14.50
3 AA Whipped Eggs, Fresh Baby Spinach, Sauteed Mushrooms,Parmesan Cheese, Velvety Cream Sauce. With either Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup. Choice of Toast, Biscuit or Scone.
Coco Sushi Lounge And Bar
25 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Tsunami
|$17.00
Spicy yellowtail, asparagus, jalapeno, topped with spicy tuna, avocado & tempura flakes
|Out of Control
|$16.00
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, tempura flakes, scallions, wrapped in soy paper, topped with avocado, four kinds of tobiko, spicy mayo, kimchee & eel sauce
|Lobster & Shrimp Wonton Soup
|$9.00
Homemade lobster and shrimp wonton, bok choy, garlic and scallions
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Pizzeria Sophia
15065 FL-7 #400, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Lg NYC Pizza
|$19.00
Traditional Cheese Pizza
Tomato Sauce and shredded Mozzarella
|Lg Sophia Salad
|$11.00
Mixed Romaine and Radicchio, Bell Peppers, Chickpeas, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Serve with a Side of Homemade Parmesan Vinaigrette
|Sm Olympus
|$15.00
Shredded Mozzarella, Spinach, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Fresh Basil, EVOO
Burt & Max's
9089 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach
|Popular items
|Spinach & Cheese Dip
|$16.00
Crispy tortilla chips and charred tomato salsa
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$15.00
Pepper jam glaze, crispy pancetta, jalapeño and goat cheese
|Prime Special Blend Burger
|$19.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, challah bun and French fries