Vegetable fried rice in Delray Beach

Delray Beach restaurants
Delray Beach restaurants that serve vegetable fried rice

Ganzo Sushi image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Ganzo

14811 Lyons rd suite 106, Delray Beach

Avg 4.5 (674 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable Fried Rice*$14.00
edamame, onion, scallions, broccoli, carrots
(gf and vegan )
More about Ganzo
Yama

200 NE 2nd Ave,Ste 110, Delray Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable fried rice$20.00
More about Yama

