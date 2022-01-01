Del's Grill
A family owned and operated restaurant since 1965, serving our famous crab cakes, steak sandwiches, black angus burgers, fresh garden salads, fresh seafood specialties and much more in a beach themed atmosphere. If you are looking for the best food and service at the beach, come to Del's Grill.
934 Boardwalk
Location
934 Boardwalk
Ocean City NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Blue Cactus 2
Come in and enjoy!
The Hula Restaurant and Sauce Company
Come in and enjoy!
Please Call for Catering!
609-399-2400 or 609-399-0515
Blue Cactus
Come in and enjoy!
Mangos & More
Come in and enjoy!