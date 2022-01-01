The Route 66 Place to Eat in Tucumcari!

Since 1956, Del's Restaurant has been a destination break on Historic Route 66. Stop in and meet our friendly staff and enjoy delicious food, an attractive setting and over the top service. Whether your hunger is more on the light side, or you've worked up a vigorous appetite, we have a delicious fare for all. Make Del's Restaurant a major stop when seeking the flavor of Historic Route 66, you'll be glad you did!



SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

1202 East Historic Route 66 • $$