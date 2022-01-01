Go
Del's Restaurant

The Route 66 Place to Eat in Tucumcari!
Since 1956, Del's Restaurant has been a destination break on Historic Route 66. Stop in and meet our friendly staff and enjoy delicious food, an attractive setting and over the top service. Whether your hunger is more on the light side, or you've worked up a vigorous appetite, we have a delicious fare for all. Make Del's Restaurant a major stop when seeking the flavor of Historic Route 66, you'll be glad you did!

Stuffed Sopapillas 2$14.99
Two Sopapillas stuffed with choice of beef or chicken, topped with your choice of sauce and cheese. served with beans and rice.
Steak Fingers$15.99
Hand cut sirloin strips, breaded and fried served with two sides.
Chips, Salsa and Guera's White Queso$9.99
Creamy white queso with Hatch green chile. served with crispy chips and Del's famous salsa.
Burrito$5.49
For a quick bite or eating on the run, try our huge flour tortilla wrapped with your choice bacon, ham, sausage or chorizo, hash browns and eggs.5.49 Add choice of sauce inside for .89
Chargrilled Cheeseburger$10.99
our 1/2 pound patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on our hand crafted bun.
Taco Salad$13.99
Beef or chicken, beans, cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives and guacamole served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl.
Chicken Fried Steak$15.99
Hand breaded beef cutlet topped with peppered cream gravy.
Quesadilla$15.99
Steak or chicken with green chile, tomato and jack cheese. served with sour cream.
Side Sopapilla$1.49
Chicken Strips$15.99
Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

1202 East Historic Route 66

Tucumcari NM

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
