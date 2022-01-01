Del's Roadside
Come in and enjoy!
6780 ALBANY POST ROAD
Popular Items
Location
6780 ALBANY POST ROAD
RHINEBECK NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cinnamon Indian Cuisine
Unexpected, understated, and fundamentally authentic. In an alchemical feat of flavor and flare, Cinnamon manages to be both authentic and innovative. Whereas most Indian restaurants ply you with a predictable list of Sub-Continental All Stars, Cinnamon offers a tour of almost every Indian state. - Chronogram, February 2017
Hana Sushi- Red Hook
Come in and enjoy!
Yum Yum Noodle Bar - RED HOOK
Yum Yum is our take on Japanese noodle bowls, Southeast Asian street-food and other Asian specialties. We want to delight our guests with a dining destination that unites fresh healthful food with fast service for an affordable price! We always try to keep things fresh by changing our menu according to the seasons and keeping flavors at their peak.
Since 2010, when we opened our first restaurant in Woodstock, NY, we have strived to create a vibe that is fun, hip and whimsical—a place where everyone can feel at home and enjoy tasty food alongside well-crafted beverages.
Flatiron
Come in and enjoy!