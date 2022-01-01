Go
Del's Roadside

Come in and enjoy!

6780 ALBANY POST ROAD

Popular Items

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Fried chicken breast dipped in Nashville style hot honey, with cole slaw and pickles on a Brioche Bun.
Chicken Bites$4.00
Tyson breaded chicken fritters
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Grilled Chicken, NY Cheddar, Sautéed Onions, Smokey Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche
French Fries$4.00
Pint of French Fries with Kosher Salt
Cheeseburger$8.00
Meiller Beef, White Cheddar, Brioche
Rodeo Burger$12.00
Meiller Beef, White Cheddar, Applewood Smoked Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Onion Rings, Brioche
El Camino Burger$12.00
Meiller Beef, Smokey Mayo, White Cheddar, Sauteed Onions & Jalapenos, Avocado Smash, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun
Roadside Pita$10.00
Grilled Chicken, Ranch Dressing, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Pickled Red Onion, Pita Pocket
Onion Rings$6.00
Pint of Beer Battered Brew City Onion Rings
Roadside Burger$9.00
Meiller Beef, Del's Sauce, NY Cheddar, Sauteed Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche
Location

6780 ALBANY POST ROAD

RHINEBECK NY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
