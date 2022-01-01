Go
DelSur Empanadas

Authentic Argentinian Food
EMPANADAS

EMPANADAS

14725 Excelsior blvd • $

Avg 5 (152 reviews)

Popular Items

Beef - FR$3.25
Ground beef, onions, red peppers, potatoes, scallions, green olives
Caprese$3.75
Roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil
Ham & Cheese$3.75
Ham, mozzarella, asiago, fontina, parmesan, provolone
Sweet Corn$3.75
Sweet corn, scallions, red peppers, mozzarella
Chorizo$3.75
Argentinian chorizo, potatoes, tomatoes, chimichurri
Beef$3.75
Ground beef, onions, red peppers, potatoes, scallions, green olives
Spinach$3.75
Steamed Spinach, feta, mozzarella, sautéed onions
BBQ Chicken$3.75
Chicken Breast, onions, potatoes, chipotle peppers
Sweet Beef$3.75
Ground beef, onions, raisins, hard-boiled eggs, green olives
Mushrooms$3.75
Wild mushrooms, onions, mozzarella
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

14725 Excelsior blvd

Minnetonka MN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
