Go
Toast

Delta Blues BBQ

Delta Blues is a locally owned and operated Memphis inspired BBQ restaurant and catering company located on historic State St. Cooked low and slow, our smoked meats are cooked to perfection. We offer pulled pork, pulled chicken, brisket, burnt ends, sausage, wings, just to name a few. We are also a live music venue, featuring mainly blues inspired music from some of the greatest bands across our region.

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

724 State St • $$

Avg 4.7 (337 reviews)

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Tray$10.99
Includes two standard sides and Texas toast.
Upgrade to premium sides for 1.00 each
Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.99
Includes one regular side item and pickle spear.
Upgrade to a standard or premium side for and additional charge.
Loaded Delta Fries$6.99
Our house fries topped with queso, pico de gallo, sour cream, and pickled jalapenos.
10 Smoked Chicken Wings$11.99
Drink$2.25
6 Smoked Chicken Wings$8.99
Delta Burger$9.99
Our version of a the original burger. Our burgers are 100% Angus blend of brisket, short rib, and chuck. All burgers are topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Condiments available upon request. One regular side item and pickle spear are included. Upgrade to a standard or premium side for additional charge.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Includes one regular side item and pickle spear.
Upgrade to a premium side for an additional charge.
Pulled Chicken Tray$10.99
Includes two standard sides and Texas toast.
Upgrade to premium sides for 1.00 each
Rib Tray
Includes two standard sides and Texas toast.
Upgrade to premium sides for 1.00 each
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

724 State St

Bristol TN

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Trailblazer Coffee 2

No reviews yet

Journey On

O'Mainnin's Pub and Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy responsibly!

Bloom Cafe & Listening Room

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Shanghai Restaurant

No reviews yet

Thanksgiving Week: We will be closed from 11/22 to 11/29 and reopen on 11/30. Happy Thanksgiving!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston