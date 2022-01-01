Delta Blues BBQ
Delta Blues is a locally owned and operated Memphis inspired BBQ restaurant and catering company located on historic State St. Cooked low and slow, our smoked meats are cooked to perfection. We offer pulled pork, pulled chicken, brisket, burnt ends, sausage, wings, just to name a few. We are also a live music venue, featuring mainly blues inspired music from some of the greatest bands across our region.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
724 State St • $$
724 State St
Bristol TN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
