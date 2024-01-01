Tacos in Deltona
Deltona restaurants that serve tacos
More about Just One More Rooster - 1382 Howland Blvd Suite 114
Just One More Rooster - 1382 Howland Blvd Suite 114
1382 Howland Blvd Suite 114, Deltona
|Chicken Chorizo Tacos
|$12.99
Two tacos filled with fajita seasoned chicken, chorizo sausage, creamy cilantro aioli, lettuce, Mexican cheese blend, and pico de gallo.
|Surf Tacos
|$13.99
Two flour tortillas with your choice of fish or shrimp grilled or blackened topped with cilantro aioli, spring lettuce and tomato avocado salsa.