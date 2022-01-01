Go
DeLux Cafe

Funky, friendly neighborhood spot with homemade food and delicious cocktails

100 Chandler St.

Popular Items

Pomegranate Salad$10.00
arugula with pomegranate seeds, aged goat cheese, toasted pine nuts and pomegranate vinaigrette
Grilled Cheese$9.00
cheddar cheese and roasted pears on sourdough served with a small salad
Half Chicken$21.00
semi-boneless roasted half chicken with mashed potatoes and mustard greens
Torta de Pollo$16.00
pulled chicken with green beans, guacamole, roasted tomatoes and queso chihuahua
Yucatecan Pork Tacos$10.00
achiote marinated Berkshire pork with pickled onions on corn tortillas
Pork Cheek Tacos$10.00
soy braised Berkshire pork cheeks with pickled carrots and daikon, cilantro and chile-lime crema on corn tortillas
Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
with fruit salsa and sour cream
Grilled Hanger Steak$23.00
adobo marinated hanger steak with broccoli rabe and mashed potatoes
Delicata Squash Tacos$10.00
roasted squash with salsa macha and queso fresco on corn tortillas
Chickpea Stew$16.00
harissa spiced stew with couscous,
baby kale and mint yogurt
Location

100 Chandler St.

Boston MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
